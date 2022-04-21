ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Forest Road Connection Project to begin

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

Sedona News – As part of the Sedona in Motion (SIM) program, the city of Sedona and their contractor, Fann Contracting, Inc., will begin construction of the Forest Road Connection Project the week of April 25, 2022.

The project includes the construction of a new two-lane roadway that will connect the current terminus of Forest Road to a new intersection on State Route 89A, just west of the “Y” roundabouts. Additional work includes the installation of new concrete curb and gutter, retaining walls, a shared-use path, drainage infrastructure, landscape improvements and the extension of sewer infrastructure. Once complete, this project will allow motorists to bypass two busy roundabouts (while reducing traffic in those roundabouts), provide additional access for emergency responders, add an auxiliary evacuation route, and create a new, off-highway, walk and bike connection between Uptown and West Sedona. The project is scheduled to be finished in summer 2023.

Starting Monday, April 25, 2022, crews will be mobilizing equipment into the area to identify landscape removal extents ahead of roadwork commencing. Work may occur Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. While the majority of this project will not impact traffic, please be aware of loud noise, potential lane closures, reduced speeds, rough road conditions and flagging operations while crews are connecting the new roadway to SR89A.

To receive regular project updates, obtain additional project information or reach a project team member, email news@forestroadconnection.com or call the Project Hotline at (928) 852-4164.

The post Forest Road Connection Project to begin appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Savannah Road sidewalk project on hiatus

The Savannah Road sidewalk project is on a temporary halt awaiting the opening of asphalt plants when the temperature starts to warm up. Final paving of Savannah Road in the area of the project from Quaker Road to Drake Knoll will take place in mid-May, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, director of Delaware Department of Transportation community relations. An unfinished sidewalk section between North Atlantic Drive and the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail will be funded and completed by developers of projects using that area of Savannah Road as an entrance. McLeod said there is no timeline for the start of that work.
LEWES, DE
Community Impact Houston

Construction begins on Jiffy Lube on Gosling Road

Wyatt Management General Contractor is in the process of building a new Jiffy Lube at 24527 Gosling Road, Spring, and it is expected to be completed in late July. According to Jeanette Wyatt, CEO and chief marketing officer for Wyatt Management, excavation on the site has been completed, and the basement level of the building is being prepared.
SPRING, TX
Sedona.Biz

Construction on State Route 89A Oak Creek Canyon Improvements to begin April 18

Sedona News – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers, area residents and businesses that work is beginning on the SR 89A Oak Creek Canyon Improvements on Monday, April 18.  The improvements, which will be constructed at various times through the end of 2023, include rockfall mitigation, erosion control and a bridge rehabilitation along [...] The post Construction on State Route 89A Oak Creek Canyon Improvements to begin April 18 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Come attend a community meeting for the design of the Ranger/Brewer Intersection Improvements Project

Sedona News – On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 221 Brewer Rd. in the new Parks and Recreation Department location, the city of Sedona will host a community meeting for the design of the Ranger/Brewer Intersection Improvements Project. There will be a brief presentation at the start of this meeting, [...] The post Come attend a community meeting for the design of the Ranger/Brewer Intersection Improvements Project appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
AZFamily

Fig Spring Fire burning along U.S. 93 between I-40 and SR-71

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire called the Fig Spring Fire, formerly known as the Hackberry Fire, is affecting traffic along a long stretch of the U.S. 93. About 90 miles of the highway between Kingman and Wickenburg was temporarily closed for several hours in both directions Friday afternoon. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure around 12:30 p.m. after the fire broke out near milepost 166, about 20 miles north of the State Route 71 junction, which is the road that leads to Congress and Yarnell. ADOT shut down northbound traffic at U.S. 93 and SR-71, and the southbound lanes were closed at Interstate 40. Southbound lanes were reopened around 3:45 p.m. and northbound lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Road Work#Uban Construction#Sedona News#Fann Contracting Inc
12 News

US 93 reopens near Wickenburg after wildfire forced closure

PHOENIX — US 93 has reopened after a 5-acre wildfire forced closures on Friday afternoon. Dubbed the Fig Springs Fire, the flames closed the highway in both directions between I-40 and State Route 71, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Officials said the fire is near the Santa...
WICKENBURG, AZ
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

109 properties damaged or destroyed by Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

Drivers who usually use Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor will have to use an alternate route because both directions will be closed this weekend. Two Arizona healthcare workers head to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Two healthcare workers from Arizona are heading to Poland to...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Sedona.Biz

Fossil Creek closure remains in place for safety Coconino NF staff continue to monitor recovery

Verde Valley News – The Fossil Creek recreation area will remain closed for the foreseeable future as the area continues to recover from the impact of the 2021 Backbone Fire and in order to protect the public from dangerous hazards and possible flash flooding. Hydrologists and other experts have spent the past week monitoring vegetation regrowth, measuring [...] The post Fossil Creek closure remains in place for safety Coconino NF staff continue to monitor recovery appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

What About Water in the Verde Valley?

Sedona News – Join Keep Sedona Beautiful on Wednesday, April 13, at 5:00 p.m. for its monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series. This event will be held both live at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona and virtually via Zoom. Please visit the KSB website, www.keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.   Dr. Nancy Steele, Executive Director of Friends of the Verde [...] The post What About Water in the Verde Valley? appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
AZFamily

Homeowners want answers as Tunnel Fire rages on near Flagstaff

An NAU study shows neighborhoods are still recovering from the 2010 Schultz Fire and the flooding that followed and some are worried it'll happen again with the Tunnel Fire. Company takes car back from Peoria man after paperwork mix-up Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A Peoria man couldn't get the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Crooks Fire near Prescott spreads to over 2,000 acres; homes threatened

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly three days later, firefighters are battling windy weather and the flames of the Crooks Fire 11 miles south of Prescott. According to the Prescott National Forest website, the fire is up to 2,356 acres on Thursday afternoon. Officials say strong winds pushed the fire in all directions and have forced many residents to evacuate. There is zero containment.
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

ADOT now seeking public comment on its tentative five year program

PHOENIX — With so many people moving to Arizona, infrastructure is vitally important to support growth. On March 18, the Arizona Department of Transportation released its Tentative Five Year Construction Program, naming its priority projects and how much they will cost. "ADOT takes a comprehensive look at the entire...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
190
Followers
776
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy