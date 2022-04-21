Forest Road Connection Project to begin

Sedona News – As part of the Sedona in Motion (SIM) program, the city of Sedona and their contractor, Fann Contracting, Inc., will begin construction of the Forest Road Connection Project the week of April 25, 2022.

The project includes the construction of a new two-lane roadway that will connect the current terminus of Forest Road to a new intersection on State Route 89A, just west of the “Y” roundabouts. Additional work includes the installation of new concrete curb and gutter, retaining walls, a shared-use path, drainage infrastructure, landscape improvements and the extension of sewer infrastructure. Once complete, this project will allow motorists to bypass two busy roundabouts (while reducing traffic in those roundabouts), provide additional access for emergency responders, add an auxiliary evacuation route, and create a new, off-highway, walk and bike connection between Uptown and West Sedona. The project is scheduled to be finished in summer 2023.

Starting Monday, April 25, 2022, crews will be mobilizing equipment into the area to identify landscape removal extents ahead of roadwork commencing. Work may occur Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. While the majority of this project will not impact traffic, please be aware of loud noise, potential lane closures, reduced speeds, rough road conditions and flagging operations while crews are connecting the new roadway to SR89A.

To receive regular project updates, obtain additional project information or reach a project team member, email news@forestroadconnection.com or call the Project Hotline at (928) 852-4164.

