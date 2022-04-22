ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

These companies may be caught in crossfire of DeSantis-Disney tussle

By WFTV.com News Staff, Richard Bilbao
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSWhV_0fHMge3z00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Florida property owners may find themselves hurt by the fight between The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) versus Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Republicans over the future of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation to do away with some special districts, including Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The Senate passed its version of the bill on April 20.

And that legislation now headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law may result in local counties needing to increase property taxes to make up for the new debt/services taken on, said Orange County officials.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Desantis Disney#Republicans#Walt Disney World#Senate#Cox Media Group
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Gov. DeSantis is 'determined to make the happiest place on Earth a living hell'

MSNBC's Joy Reid said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ultimate goal for Disney is to turn the "happiest place on Earth" into a "living hell." The "ReidOut" host slammed DeSantis for pushing to revoke Disney's self-governing status during a Wednesday segment of her show, labeling him an "authoritarian" for pushing back against the company's opposition to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
88K+
Followers
98K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy