These companies may be caught in crossfire of DeSantis-Disney tussle

Central Florida property owners may find themselves hurt by the fight between The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) versus Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Republicans over the future of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation to do away with some special districts, including Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The Senate passed its version of the bill on April 20.

And that legislation now headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law may result in local counties needing to increase property taxes to make up for the new debt/services taken on, said Orange County officials.

