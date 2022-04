In the second game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies (5-8) play the Milwaukee Brewers (8-6), Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. The Brewers are an underdog (+129 moneyline odds) when they take the field at the Phillies (-152). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Philadelphia Phillies looking to Zack Wheeler (0-2), and Adrian Houser (0-2) getting the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO