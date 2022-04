LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in three years, crowds will be welcomed back to Waterfront Park to celebrate Thunder Over Louisville. Kentucky Derby Festival President Matt Gibson acknowledged that crowds will be itching to get back, but he nor Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) provided an estimate of how many people may show up on Saturday. On Tuesday, a KDF spokesperson said turnout will likely be closer to 500,000 -- possibly more.

