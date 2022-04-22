The Tyler Lennon Show with special guest: Coach Carrillo

There is something special about Saturday night at the Angelina Benefit Rodeo. It's always the biggest crowd of the four-night rodeo. There seems to be a little more 'electricity' in the air. It's the night when champions are crowned. It's also the last chance to see twelve young cowboys and cowgirls compete for the nightly trophy in the mutton bustin' championship sponsored by KICKS 105, Boot Barn, and Justin.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO