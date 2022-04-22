ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Homeless Stand Down providing help from FirstEnergy Stadium

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wiuN0_0fHMf4Wz00

Cleveland’s Homeless Stand Down returns to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday for its 31st year, providing access to goods and resources to those experiencing homelessness.

The Homeless Stand Down is a one-day, in-person event coordinated by Business Volunteers Unlimited (BVU), being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the goal to distribute food and resources to over 2,000 individuals in one day.

“This could just be the beginning for somebody,” said BVU coordinator Rob Zaremsky. “This might be somebody's first opportunity to have these conversations and to start to get back on their feet.”

Organizations will provide individuals with shoes, socks, shirts, hygiene items and more.

Zaremsky said the events aims to “provide new and clean items and do it in a respectful and dignified way, really treating everyone as guests and not as clients, just empowering them to feel good about themselves.”

The event is bigger than in previous years, BVU officials said, serving 25% more people than before. The event has over 65 collaborating partners and hundreds of volunteers.

News 5 is working with BVU to help raise funds for tomorrow’s Homeless Stand Down and future events. Click here to donate or scan the code below with your mobile device.

News 5
Scan this code to donate to BVU's Homeless Stand Down events.

“In a time of silos and division, hundreds of individuals have found a way to come together for a day of resources, respite, and reconnection for our communities homeless and displaced populations,” organizers stated. “2022’s Homeless Stand Down is one of the first direct-service volunteer opportunity of its size since the pandemic in our area. Northeast Ohio is emerging out of the pandemic, unified, to meet the needs our community.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firstenergy Stadium#Homelessness#Android Tv#Volunteers#Amazon Fire Tv#The Homeless Stand Down#Bvu
Sandusky Register

$40-an-hour jobs come to Fremont

FREMONT — MasTec Inc. is the new occupant of 800 Hagerty Drive in Fremont. The business will create 40 new jobs with aerial and underground labor positions starting at $20 an hour and experienced linemen making up to $35 to $40 an hour. MasTec serves the telecommunications industry, which...
FREMONT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cleveland Scene

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait

Forget "peak hours," most of these Cleveland hot spots always have a wait, or are booked during traditional dinner hours, and it's understandable, they're all killer. From high-end formal dining, to comfort food and casual bites, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy