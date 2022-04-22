Homeless Stand Down providing help from FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland’s Homeless Stand Down returns to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday for its 31st year, providing access to goods and resources to those experiencing homelessness.

The Homeless Stand Down is a one-day, in-person event coordinated by Business Volunteers Unlimited (BVU), being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the goal to distribute food and resources to over 2,000 individuals in one day.

“This could just be the beginning for somebody,” said BVU coordinator Rob Zaremsky. “This might be somebody's first opportunity to have these conversations and to start to get back on their feet.”

Organizations will provide individuals with shoes, socks, shirts, hygiene items and more.

Zaremsky said the events aims to “provide new and clean items and do it in a respectful and dignified way, really treating everyone as guests and not as clients, just empowering them to feel good about themselves.”

The event is bigger than in previous years, BVU officials said, serving 25% more people than before. The event has over 65 collaborating partners and hundreds of volunteers.

News 5 is working with BVU to help raise funds for tomorrow’s Homeless Stand Down and future events. Click here to donate or scan the code below with your mobile device.

News 5 Scan this code to donate to BVU's Homeless Stand Down events.

“In a time of silos and division, hundreds of individuals have found a way to come together for a day of resources, respite, and reconnection for our communities homeless and displaced populations,” organizers stated. “2022’s Homeless Stand Down is one of the first direct-service volunteer opportunity of its size since the pandemic in our area. Northeast Ohio is emerging out of the pandemic, unified, to meet the needs our community.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.