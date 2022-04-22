ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The North Face and Online Ceramics Partner on New Collection for Earth Day

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA planetary celebration serves as a key source of inspiration for the new collection from the North Face and Online Ceramics. “We’ve always aimed to create apparel with positive messages that...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

WWD

LBV. Expands, Creating an Affordable ‘Fast Luxury’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. LBV., the ready-to-wear brand founded by Joss Sackler, is changing course and expanding with a new, affordable collection. Sackler, founded the brand back in 2019 as an offshoot from her female members-only wine club, tapping Elizabeth Kennedy as creative director, showing her luxury priced collection at New York Fashion Week. Sackler, who is chief executive officer, added e-commerce in 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when “some of the major retailers were faced with their own issues of surviving during COVID-19, so we became direct-to-consumer. At the same time, we viewed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Daily Paper Honours Earth Day with ‘Protect Paradise’ Capsule

To mark this year’s celebration of Earth Day, Daily Paper has launched its most eco-conscious collection yet, dubbed Protect Paradise. Taking inspiration from the island of Mauritius and its expansive nature, the capsule collection boasts pieces that are made from 100% organic cotton, and screen printed with low-impact ink and natural dyes. Standouts include black logo-laden pants, earth-toned trousers fashioned into a crop-top, and black Daily Paper-branded bomber jackets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Shop These New Icons of Style Collections Designed by Black Women

The fashion industry has a problem. Due to historical prejudices, it hasn’t given Black designers and creators the access, platforms, or shine they’ve long deserved. But Macy’s has a plan to address that. Starting with its own Icons of Style program, the national retail outlet is working to fund and stock more Black designers since 2021.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

It will be hard, at first viewing, to move past the cat hats in KNWLS fall 2022 collection—especially when Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault join a video call wearing their own cute knitted styles. The result of many years of perfecting, the hats nod to Harajuku and raver aesthetics, pulled right from the pages of Fruits magazine and the pair’s own club kid lifestyle. (Though they admit they spend a lot more time in the studio nowadays, as LVMH Prize finalists, and a lot less time going out.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Emilia Wickstead and ViBi Venezia Launch Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — The intimate, informal lunch sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene hosted on Thursday in their family home nestled on the top floor of the majestic Palazzo Papadopoli here offered a momentary reprieve away from the buzz of the city, which is gearing up to the Biennale Arte’s official opening on Saturday. While art connoisseurs and curators hopped from side to side of the Grand Canal ticking off vernissages and previews, the small gathering feted the capsule collection the Arrivabenes’ brand ViBi Venezia developed with London-based designer Emilia Wickstead, who was also in attendance.More from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
hypebeast.com

evian and MATE Celebrate Earth Day With Limited-Edition e-Bike

To commemorate Earth Day, this year evian has teamed up with Danish brand MATE on an exclusive e-bike. Having spoken to the collaboration’s campaign star, Cat Burns, both brands are now gearing up to give 10 lucky fans a chance to win the new limited-edition e-bike. Adorned in the...
BICYCLES
hypebeast.com

Nike and RTFKT’s First Digital Sneakers Have Landed

Earlier this year, virtual fashion start-up RTFKT dropped a mysterious NFT titled “MNLTH”, a metallic cube that was decorated with its logo alongside. ’s iconic Swoosh. Since then, owners of said NFT have been on a journey completing “quests” posed by RTFKT in a bid to discover the cube’s contents.
APPAREL
Complex

Grace Wales Bonner Announced as Pitti Uomo Guest Designer

This June, Grace Wales Bonner will be the special guest designer at Pitti Uomo. The distinction was announced on Friday, with press materials noting the designer will present the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of her Wales Bonner label with an event at a location still to be announced. Lapo Cianchi, who serves as Pitti’s special events director, said Friday the team has been “familiar with” Grace’s work since her debut. Of particular attraction, Cianchi added, was her “cultural sensibility and multidisciplinary approach.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jessica Alba Does ’80s Dance Moves for ‘This Or That’ Eco-Challenge in Converse Sneakers With Daughter

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Alba goes chic while advocating for Earth Day. The “Fantastic Four” star shared a video on Instagram yesterday where she wore a relaxed look while playing a fun game with her daughter Haven Warren. In the caption, Alba wrote, “Happy #EarthDay, Fam 🌎☺️💚 Celebrating Mother Earth 365 24/7! Got Have to play a lil game of this or that with me. Share yours below! & let’s keep the celebration going all year...
THEATER & DANCE
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
Vogue Magazine

The Search for the Perfect Pleated Trouser Is Over

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether on trend or not, I’ve always been a trouser girl. I would be semi-ashamed to admit the number I’ve added to my collection over the years, and one of my favorite silhouettes is the pleated pant. There’s nothing better than a perfectly relaxed, straight-leg fit, with a touch of menswear-inspired tailoring. The style has become my go-to pair. It doesn’t hurt that a fit like this is as comfortable to me as a pair of sweats—plus, the style offers a bit of versatility. A pleated pair looks good with loafers, sneakers, and sandals and can be worn casually or dressed up. All in all surprisingly easy to wear and super chic—which is why I’ve acquired a handful of pairs to suit every season. From heavy black wool pairs for wintertime to khaki linen styles for hot summer days, they’ve become synonymous with my style.
APPAREL
Complex

Chris Brown and Renowned’s John Dean to Launch ‘The Auracles’ NFT Streetwear Collection

Chris Brown is expanding his presence in the streetwear and NFT realms. The 32-year-old has joined forces with Renowned founder John Dean to help introduce the world to the NFT collection centered around “the Auracle,” a Black shape-shifting superhero who “travels throughout time influencing the world.” As part of the project, which comes from the Next Gen Creative Studio, Brown connected with Dean to co-design a streetwear range that will coincide with the NFT release. The Renowned x Chris Brown pieces will be featured on select avatars, and can also be redeemed as physical pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How Brands Are Celebrating Earth Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. Though April is unofficially Earth Month, many fashion and beauty brands still make efforts to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly in time for Earth Day on April 22. Popular British designer David Koma, for one, has partnered with women’s activewear brand Koral to create a 24-piece collection with a strong emphasis on sustainability. The RealReal and Gypsy Sport have collaborated for a unique capsule collection made entirely from repurposed denim.More from WWDA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal'Photos of the 'Euphoria'...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Closing Indefinitely May 9

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course will be dropping down to just 9 holes instead of 18 for a short period starting next week, but then the entire course will be unavailable for an extended period due to ongoing construction on World Drive near the Transportation and Ticket Center. Per The...
GOLF
hypebeast.com

Packer Styles Up the Reebok Answer IV In a Crisp "White/Silver" Palette

Reebok will often partner up with several retailers across the globe every year for collaborative initiatives, and one that the Boston imprint will often gravitate to is Packer. Earlier this year, the two parties came together to launch a special Answer IV “Ultramarine” colorway, and now the duo has officially announced the follow-up: the Packer x Reebok Answer IV “White/Silver.”
BOSTON, MA

