The North Face and Online Ceramics Partner on New Collection for Earth Day

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether on trend or not, I’ve always been a trouser girl. I would be semi-ashamed to admit the number I’ve added to my collection over the years, and one of my favorite silhouettes is the pleated pant. There’s nothing better than a perfectly relaxed, straight-leg fit, with a touch of menswear-inspired tailoring. The style has become my go-to pair. It doesn’t hurt that a fit like this is as comfortable to me as a pair of sweats—plus, the style offers a bit of versatility. A pleated pair looks good with loafers, sneakers, and sandals and can be worn casually or dressed up. All in all surprisingly easy to wear and super chic—which is why I’ve acquired a handful of pairs to suit every season. From heavy black wool pairs for wintertime to khaki linen styles for hot summer days, they’ve become synonymous with my style.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO