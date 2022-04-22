ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBundesliga leaders Bayern Munich welcome second-place Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the latest edition of Der Klassiker. The Bavarians have a chance to win the title if they can lock up all three points. Bayern have a nine point lead in the table over Dortmund with four games to play, and...

www.cbssports.com

The Guardian

Bayern beat Dortmund in Klassiker to seal 10th straight Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating their main rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining. It was Bayern’s eighth consecutive league victory over Dortmund, who haven’t won a game in Munich since 2014.
CBS Sports

Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, predicted XI, prediction

It might not be the battle for English footballing supremacy that it was 20 years ago, but there is plenty at stake when Arsenal face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium with both sides looking to stay in the top four race. A surprise 4-2 win at Chelsea on Wednesday brought the Gunners level on points with Tottenham with the north London derby looming large on the horizon; between now and then they will need to keep pace with Spurs.
The Independent

Chelsea vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

In an unprecedented turn of events, Chelsea have lost three home games in a row following defeats to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal.It comes at a time when Thomas Tuchel’s side have more or less already guaranteed Champions League qualification for another season, but the German coach will not want his players to be taking their foot off the gas with an FA Cup final against Liverpool still to come in three weeks time.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and goal updates for Chelsea vs West Ham and every Premier League game on SundayMeanwhile, West Ham’s main focus is now on the...
CBS Sports

Bayern Munich clinch 10th straight title with win over rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich clinched their tenth straight Bundesliga title with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker Saturday. Mistakes from Dortmund allowed Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski to put things out of reach in the first half as they finished off moves started by Dortmund errors. Dortmund did make things interesting in the second half by scoring a penalty in the 52nd minute, but it wasn't enough to stop Bayern in their title pursuit. Jamal Musiala put things out of sight in the 84th minute to secure the title.
Yardbarker

Watch: Chaotic Musiala goal vs Dortmund secures the title for Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala has scored a chaotic goal to give Bayern Munich a 3-1 lead over Borussia Dortmund to secure the Bavarian side their tenth Bundesliga title in a row. Dortmund were trying to find a way back into the game before a Musiala shot was saved, and after a bit of chaos and some poor defending, the young German ended the move with a lovely finish to give Bayern their third, which can be seen below.
ClutchPoints

Thomas Tuchel gets honest on Christian Pulisic’s recent form at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic was the hero for Chelsea in its Premier League home win West Ham. Even as Chelsea created keen goal-scoring chances over the course of the match, it failed time and time again to find the breakthrough goal. However, this all changed after Pulisic picked out a superb ball from Marcos Alonso in the penalty box and slotted his shot attempt to the back of the net.
BBC

Guardiola 'loves' this stage of the season

Pep Guardiola admits he does not know if the Champions League will impact the title race. Manchester City play Real Madrid on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium but says he is only focusing on selecting a side to win three points against Watford. "I don't think about that," he said. "I...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Bayern, PSG aim to seal titles; City plays Watford

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Bayern Munich can seal a record 10th consecutive Bundesliga title in style with three games remaining with a victory at home over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Bayern is hoping to continue its strong record against Dortmund after winning their last seven encounters. In Europe’s top five leagues, Bayern is tied for the record of nine consecutive titles with Juventus, which won Serie A every season from 2012 to 2020. For Dortmund, Erling Haaland ended a goal drought by scoring twice against Wolfsburg last week amid speculation over his future. Elsewhere, Leipzig hosts Union Berlin for the second time this week after winning their German Cup semifinal, and Champions League-chasing Freiburg hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayer Leverkusen visits last-placed Greuther Fürth, Eintracht Frankfurt takes on Hoffenheim, and Cologne plays Arminia Bielefeld.
The Associated Press

Barcelona loses again at home, Madrid 1 point from title

MADRID (AP) — With an unprecedented third straight home defeat, Barcelona is unintentionally clearing the way for Real Madrid to clinch the Spanish league title. Barcelona lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, marking the first time it lost three in a row at home in all competitions in the same season, and leaving leader Madrid just a point away from winning its second league title in three seasons.
Reuters

Bayern cap mixed-bag season with 10th straight league title

MUNICH, Germany, April 22 (Reuters) - It was neither the sparkling season some Bayern Munich fans had expected in coach Julian Nagelsmann's first one in charge nor was it the bruising one others had anticipated as the team goes through a transition phase. With a new coach, a new CEO...
