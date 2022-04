Dude, your team just won the game… Even after a walk-off win, Yankees fans were still pissed off this afternoon and began pelting the Cleveland Guardians with trash and beer cans, prompting their own players to come over and try to calm down the fans. The mess started in the ninth inning when Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-tying double to left field for the Yankees. Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan banged into the fence chasing down the ball, and Yankees fans […] The post Yankees Fans Pelt Cleveland Guardians Players With Trash And Beers After Walk-Off Win first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO