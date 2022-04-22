ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MTA workers collected more than a $1 billion in OT pay in 2021: report

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGq1D_0fHMdFE900

NEW YORK (PIX 11)— The Metropolitan Transportation Authority shelled out more than $1 billion in overtime pay to its employees last year, according to payroll data released Friday.

More than 300 workers collected at least $100,000 in overtime, four of whom pocketed more than $200,000, records show. Approximately 700 earned more in overtime than their regular salary, according to the data posted on SeeThroughNewYork, the Empire Center’s government transparency website.

MTA has problem with workers sleeping on the job

The MTA overtime bill totaled $1.2 billion in 2021 — $16 million more than the prior year. The MTA oversees several agencies, but among the top 10 worst offenders the biggest payout was $707,796 to the New York City Transit Authority, per the release from Empire Center . Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad saw payouts of $167,194 and $107,460, respectively.

MTA worker shortage causing transit issues for riders

The MTA forked over a record-high $1.38 billion in overtime pay in 2018, which lead to a series of investigations and criminal charges, officials said. MTA Chief Operating Officer Lisette Camilo said the agency continues to reduce and manage overtime spending.

“The fact we were able to hold the line during a period in which staffing shortages required the use of scheduled overtime as a strategic way to maintain the levels of subway and bus service expected by New Yorkers speaks to the effectiveness of systemic controls,” Camilo said in a release. “Even with staffing levels recovering following a hiring freeze caused by the pandemic, our approach will not change.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 25

Business Business
2d ago

I guess this the reason we need a fare increase....1 billon made in over time wow we should take MTA to court ....overtime my A, overtime for what?

Reply(2)
2
Related
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 Bronx girls last seen on bus

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx dad was frantically looking for his 13-year-old daughter and a foster child in his care, after they didn’t come home from school Tuesday. Enrique Rivera said his daughter, Scarlett Rivera, 13, and her friend, Mariah Sanchez — also 13 — called him Tuesday afternoon, a bit later than […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Hochul, MTA announce 60 more zero-emission buses

NEW YORK -- The MTA is moving forward on its commitment to electric buses.On Earth Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul and other officials announced the MTA will deploy 60 more zero-emission buses across New York City by the end of 2022.It's part of the MTA's goal of a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040."We want to make sure that we reduce our carbon footprint at the same time we're creating new jobs with the energy infrastructure. Theses buses are built, assembled here in the state of New York in Jamestown," Hochul said."Deploying zero-emissions buses to communities disproportionately impacted by high asthma rates and poor air quality is a double-win for the environment and for equity," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said.The state's most recent budget calls for 500 more electric buses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

No ‘union,’ ‘living wage,’ or ‘restrooms’: A planned Amazon internal app could ban words in employee chats

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon could ban workers from using words like "union" and "living wage" on a planned internal employee messaging app, a revelation likely to increase tensions just as workers at one company warehouse on Staten Island voted to unionize.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overtime Pay#Subway#Pix 11#Seethroughnewyork#The Empire Center#New Yorkers
PIX11

Man threatened to kill Brooklyn MTA worker: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attacked and threatened an MTA employee after she tried to rope off a turnstile Sunday morning, police said Thursday. The woman, an on-duty booth attendant, was roping off a turnstile area due to a service change at the Franklin Avenue Station. Police said as she was doing this, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

Man sucker-punches Bronx father at work

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who sucker-punched a Bronx father while he was working at a store in East Harlem. Shivpersaud Kowlessar, 59, is the general manager at the American Outlet store in East Harlem. He moved to the United States from Guyana back in 2000 and has since been […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

COVID cases rise in New York City, experts say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Experts are warning of an uptick in COVID cases in New York City. According to data from the city’s Department of Health, over 2,100 people per day have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, a 43% increase compared to the past month. Officials say an upward trend […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC food delivery workers start 1st day with new protections

NEW YORK -- New rights took effect Friday for food-app delivery workers in New York City. The people who bring us restaurant meals and other items fought for better working conditions. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, Hell's Kitchen's popular Empanada Mama opened Friday as it usually does, greeting hungry customers with music and the smell of their city-famous empanadas. But just outside the restaurant, he caught up with Andrew Rivera, a delivery app worker picking up his first order of the day."This will be something that will impact my life," Rivera said.He said the changes will make his job much easier and,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NJ cannabis customers need cash to purchase marijuana

NEW JERSEY— Better have some cash to score a weed stash. New Jersey rolls out adult-use cannabis sales Thursday, but buyers will not yet be able to purchase products with a credit card since banks are federally regulated, according to a report by NJ.com. However, the House passed the SAFE Banking Act a year ago, which would […]
ECONOMY
PIX11

Three winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New York

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three lucky New Yorkers won $50,000 each in the most recent Powerball drawing, according tot he New York Lottery. Each third-prize winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. They’re from the Monday night drawing. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are 8-33-55-59-62; the Powerball is 18. People who purchased […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy