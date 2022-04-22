ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, IA

Avoca man arrested for Sexual Abuse and Incest

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Avoca) An Avoca man was jailed on Sexual Abuse charges. According to Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Zachary David Yost was arrested April 16th. The arrest occurred after Deputies were dispatched to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan for a sexual assault report.

Yost was charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Sex Abuse 3rd (Child Victim) 1st Offense, Incest, and five counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd.

According to court records, Yost was held on $200,000 bond, with 10% cash allowed. $20,000 cash bond was posted today (Friday). A hearing is scheduled for April 25th at 9:30 a.m.

Note: All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.

