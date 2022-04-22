Baseball: Bordentown stops two-game skid with win over Pennsauken

Michael Castiglia struck out seven and walked two, pitching a five-inning three-hitter to lead Butler to a one-sided victory at home over Leonia, 10-0, in five innings. Gabe Gnecco hit a double and a triple on the way to two RBI and two runs scored while Castiglia helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for Butler (3-4), which had 11 hits as a team in the win.

LEONIA, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO