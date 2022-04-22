ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several streets will close Saturday for the SLC marathon

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
Several streets will close on Saturday for this year's Salt Lake City marathon.

The marathon starts at 7 a.m. but roads will likely close at least an hour before then. The route stretches for 26 miles and the marathon is expected to last all morning. So drivers who are downtown should be prepared for traffic and closures.

saltlakecitymarathon.com
2022 Salt Lake City marathon map

For the first time since 2019, the marathon is returning to the streets. It has been held virtually for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

