Innovative Lasers wants to help you with your health goals!

Improve your living or workspace with the EnergyByLight daylight rhythm task light. This innovative device has a biodynamic human-centric design to provide the right task and ambient lighting—at just the right time. In fact, its automatically changing intensity and color temperature work in a similar way as the sun. In doing so, it promotes a sense of wellbeing and productivity while it supports your body’s natural circadian daylight rhythm. With a Dutch design, this device not only gives you more focus and improved performance during the workday, but it also helps you get better sleep at night. Made in Holland, the EnergyByLight can even make you look your best during videoconferences. Get the best lighting at all times of day with this task light.

