NC State extends the contract of athletic director Boo Corrigan

On Friday, N.C. State University announced that the school is extending the contract of athletics director Boo Corrigan.

The new agreement, approved by the N.C. State Board of Trustees, extends Corrigan through 2027, and also includes a raise and revised bonus structure.

“Under Boo’s leadership, NC State Athletics is on a sharp upward trajectory. We’re achieving high levels of success across our programs, and our student-athletes are succeeding in competition and in the classroom,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said. “We’re excited about the future of NC State Athletics with Boo at the helm.”

Corrigan was hired at N.C. State in 2019. He previously held the same position at Army. Before that, he was the associate athletic director at Navy, Notre Dame and Duke.

In 2019, Corrigan signed a five-year deal worth $1.05 million a year. Last May, Corrigan received an extension through 2026.

“Our family is grateful for the continued support and opportunity to lead NC State Athletics and its outstanding group of student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Corrigan said in a statement. “This is an exceptional time for NC State under Chancellor Woodson’s leadership. The current success of our athletic programs is reflective of the dedication of our entire department and the tremendous support from our alumni and fan base. Thank you, we are honored to be a part of the continued momentum of our University.”

Along with his duties at N.C. State, Corrigan is also the Chair of the College Football Playoff committee.

The program is currently ninth in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, the second-highest N.C. State has been. Last season, four different teams won ACC titles. In November the women’s cross-country team won the school’s first national title since 1983.

In a conversation with The News & Observer in March, Corrigan talked about the success of the school’s non-revenue sports.

“I think we have great leaders,” Corrigan said. “Finding the positive in what we do at N.C. State and what we have at N.C. State. Everything we do is top-notch.”

Under Corrigan, N.C. State has made plans for upgrades at Doak Field at Dail Stadium, and Carter-Finley Stadium. In March, Corrigan had a message for Wolfpack Nation.

“Be proud, be proud of who we are,” Corrigan said. “Celebrate who we are.”

In March of 2021, Corrigan was asked what is next for N.C. State.

“On the broadest stage, be the best N.C. State we can be,” he said. “And win ACC championships in every sport. If you win ACC championships, and as good and as competitive as this league is, that’ll put you in a really good spot nationally.”