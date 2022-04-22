ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Two-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, including 2 children, closes Bend Parkway for hours

By KTVZ news sources
 2 days ago
KTVZ
Bend police were among those on scene of injury crash Friday morning on Bend Parkwawy
ODOT TripCheck
Crash made for lengthy backups on Bend Parkway, side streets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A violent, two-vehicle crash closed the Bend Parkway for hours on Friday morning and sent both drivers and two injured children to St. Charles Bend, police reported.

Several callers to 911 dispatchers reported the crash around 8:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the parkway (Highway 97), just north of the Revere Avenue exit, Lt. Adam Juhnke said.

The two injured young children were taken to the hospital, while the drivers also ent to St. Charles to be evaluated and receive treatment, he said.

Juhnke said the parkway’s southbound lanes remained closed late Friday morning between Empire Avenue and the Revere Avenue on-ramp. All lanes were reopened by about 1 p.m.

The Bend Police crash reconstruction team was on scene, assisted by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police, Bend Fire & Rescue and ODOT crews.

Any witnesses to the crash were urged to call the county non-emergency number at 541-693-6911 and ask to speak with the crash reconstruction team.

Juhnke said police are not releasing more details on the vehicles or occupants at this time, while the crash reconstruction team works to determine the cause and factors involved.

The post Two-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, including 2 children, closes Bend Parkway for hours appeared first on KTVZ .

Vicki Thomas
2d ago

It's no wonder there aren't more accidents watching how most drivers on the Parkway are driving way faster than 45, weaving in and out of traffic AND running red lights. We need traffic cams!!! They'd probably pay for themselves in the first week.

