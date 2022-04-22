ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado COVID update as positivity rate climbs to 5%

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OP7mX_0fHMbXwP00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — COVID case rates in Colorado are creeping up from an all-time low this spring, following the omicron surge at the beginning of the year.

The pandemic uptick in Colorado comes as lawmakers are introducing new bills to prepare the healthcare workforce and stockpile personal protective equipment before the next potential wave of COVID-19.

Polis announces COVID readiness guide

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided a COVID briefing Friday. You can watch a replay on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kdvr#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
