Colorado COVID update as positivity rate climbs to 5%

DENVER ( KDVR ) — COVID case rates in Colorado are creeping up from an all-time low this spring, following the omicron surge at the beginning of the year.

The pandemic uptick in Colorado comes as lawmakers are introducing new bills to prepare the healthcare workforce and stockpile personal protective equipment before the next potential wave of COVID-19.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided a COVID briefing Friday. You can watch a replay on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.