Regardless of what is happening with the men’s team, Barcelona Femeni have been the pride and joy of the Catalan club during the last three years of crisis. On Friday night they once again proved themselves just that. For the second time in just 24 days, they have broken the world record for attendance at a women’s match. The first occasion was in a 5-2 victory over Real Madrid Femenino at the end of March, with 91,553 fans at Camp Nou for the event.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO