Teddy and Ceaser have disagreed amid Ceaser’s fallout with his daughter. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser has been dealing with a lot of drama in his personal life as of late. Most viewers are fully aware of the fallout with his daughter Cheyenne. Cheyenne hopped on Instagram and accused Ceaser of beating her. He denied this. However, her mother Crystal said she believed her. Ceaser was devastated by the accusations. So he did a press conference. There he announced that he planned to sue Crystal for defamation. This was a move he felt was necessary to make. Plus, his lawyer said that this was the best path to take. And Ceaser figured it would be an effective way to get in control of the narrative seeing as he can’t risk his image as a businessman being tainted by serious accusations.

