Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail project moves forward with $20M for updating trail

By Erin Nolan, Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago
An additional $20 million in funding has been allocated toward a project intended to make hiking and parking along the Hudson River safer and more convenient for locals and tourists alike.

The funding is part of the state's $250 million Parks Capital Budget and will move forward the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail project that will link Fishkill, Beacon and Cold Spring via the trail, according to a statement from Sen. James Skoufis's office. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

The project includes long-anticipated plans to build a pedestrian bridge over the Metro-North Railroad tracks near the base of Breakneck Ridge and the development of an off-site parking area, which will eliminate the roadside parking currently along Route 9D, according to the statement.

The Fjord Trail project is a public-private partnership between New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; Scenic Hudson; Metro-North; New York City Department of Environmental Protection and numerous state and county-level offices, according to the statement.

In addition to the $20 million in state funding, the project will also be funded by $14 million from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and $36 million in private charitable contributions, according to a statement from Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail and Scenic Hudson.

“Achieving this state investment in addressing the immediate and dire public safety hazards at Breakneck Ridge was our highest priority in our advocacy work during the state budget process," Scenic Hudson President Ned Sullivan said in the statement.

The statement pointed out that in recent years, visitors to Breakneck Ridge have been killed and lost limbs at the Metro-North Railroad tracks and are put in danger trying to park and travel along Route 9D — a 55 mph state highway.

Dutchess County Legislator Yvette Valdés Smith said in the statement from Skoufis's office that the Fjord Trail and upcoming renovations are a “huge victory for our community that will benefit the lives of Hudson Valley residents and tourists for generations to come."

Both town of Fishkill Supervisor Ozzy Albra and village of Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley also emphasized their hopes that the improvements will boost the local economy.

This project brings the promise of a long-lasting resource for residents and a boon to our outstanding local businesses which can expect a steady and lasting influx of revenue from tourism," Albra said in the statement from Skoufis's office.

Other planned updates to the trail include the additions of restrooms and trash bins, as well as the restoration of the Sebago Lake Beach, which was previously damaged by storms and has been closed for several years, according to the statement from Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail and Scenic Hudson.

Erin Nolan is an investigative reporter for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network.

IN THIS ARTICLE
