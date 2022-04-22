ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta police make arrest in deadly shooting along Edgewood Avenue

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a suspect in the March 2022 deadly shooting along Edgewood Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as Anthony Harrison on March 16, one day after...

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
