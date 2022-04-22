The Backstretch Week Eight: It's Dirt, Baby and Harrison Burton is our guest

Last October, Bubba Wallace earned his first NASCAR Cup Series win in a rain-shortened Yellawood 500 at Talledega Superspeedway. Not only was it the first victory of Wallace’s career, but it was also the first time that 23XI Racing, the venture owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, wound up in the winner’s circle. Today, Wallace will try to duplicate that feat.
The GEICO 500 is underway at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. But a big crash may have just dampened some of the excitement. In the first stage of the race, No. 16 Daniel Hemric’s vehicle began slowing down – possibly due to car trouble. Hemric’s car began sliding around and sideswiped No. 14 driver Chase Briscoe.
Ever since Talladega Superspeedway opened back in 1969, it’s been the site of some incredible motorsports moments. While there haven been some spectacular racing highlights and ridiculous finishes at Dega over the years, the Lincoln, Alabama race track has also seen some devastating crashes in its day. Of course,...
The Talladega NASCAR weekend marked Bubba Wallace’s first trip pack to the track that give him his breakthrough victory at the track in October 2021. Wallace’s win, the first by a Black driver since 1963, drew quick criticism from fans who complained about the race being shortened by rain, some suggesting that NASCAR wanted Wallace to win for the publicity gains.
NASCAR fans might have been surprised by the face they saw on the pre-race coverage on FOX this afternoon. Longtime NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is appearing on FOX’s pregame coverage of Sunday’s race at Talladega. Earnhardt Jr. typically works for NBC, so fans were likely surprised. FOX...
NASCAR Xfinity results from Talladega Superspeedway. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Talladega, Alabama. It’s the AG-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. View the Talladega results for NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Talladega Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual | Race. Jeffrey...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. typically covers NASCAR for NBC, but he was able to work Sunday’s race in Talladega for FOX. NBC executives agreed to loan Earnhardt Jr. out to FOX for the Geico 500 at Talladega. Earnhardt Jr. dominated the track during his career, winning six times, including four races in a row at one point.
Christopher Bell won the pole at Talladega Superspeedway by turning the fastest lap as the final driver to qualify on Saturday. Bell bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. from the top spot with a lap at 180.928 mph in his Toyota. Truex qualified second at 180.652 mph to give JGR the front row for Sunday's race.
NASCAR driver forwards pressure to team owner Joe Gibbs regarding contract renewal. Kyle Busch has spent the last 20 years of his racing career as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. 18 of those have been full-time. The first 5 years of his career were spent at Hendrick Motorsports. In 2008,...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is playing hooky. CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 21: NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks during the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at NASCAR Hall of Fame on January 21, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Bubba Wallace entered the history books last October with his win at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace's victory in the rain-shortened race was only the second ever by a Black driver in the Cup Series and added his name to a list of legends who have won at NASCAR's longest track. Coming...
Dale Earnhardt Sr. won 10 times at NASCAR’s biggest track. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., scored six wins there. No other speedway was as productive for either of the Earnhardts. Earnhardt success made the Talladega grandstands rock for many years. Father and won became two of the most popular...
Click here to read the full article. These days, cars are starting to eclipse 300 mph, but at the dawn of the 1970s the number to beat was 200 mph. Now the first car to beat the mark could be yours.
Buddy Baker’s 1969 Dodge Hemi Charger Daytona was the first to accomplish this feat, and now the race car will hit the block at Mecum Auction’s Indy 2022 sale next month. The race car, which is currently owned by legendary NASCAR crew chief Ray Everham, played a vital role in motorsports history and is exactly the kind of vehicle serious...
Ahead of Sunday’s GEICO 500, Clint Bowyer drove a lap around the Talladega Superspeedway in honor of Davey Allison. Bowyer rode Allison’s iconic No. 28 vehicle to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the former driver’s first NASCAR Cup Series victory. As a rookie, Allison won the Winston 500 in his home state of Alabama.
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Noah Gragson scored his seventh career Xfinity Series win Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. It marks his second win of the year. All seven of his wins have come at different tracks. Jeffrey Earnhardt finished second and was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg....
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Noah Gragson held off Jeffrey Earnhardt in triple overtime to win the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday for his second victory of the season. Gragson restarted fourth on the outside of the second row but inherited the lead when JR Motorsports teammate...
The Intimidator. There will never be another one like him in NASCAR. 7 Cup championships. 76 wins. But maybe none more impressive than his final win, which came on this day 21 years ago at Talladega Superspeedway. There are certain races from his career that Dale Earnhardt fans will just...
ARCA starting positions for Talladega Superspeedway. Tomorrow, the ARCA Menards Series takes the green at Talladega Superspeedway. Today, the field rolled to the track for a round of practice on the 2.5-mile track. View the Talladega starting lineup for the ARCA Menards Series below. Talladega Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race.
