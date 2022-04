ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police say a person was shot early Sunday morning, after multiple shots were fired on the city's south side. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 2:30AM Sunday on the 200 block of West Hudson Street. Officers on scene found a large group of people arguing outside of several homes, and learned that several shots had been fired and two vehicles drove off from the scene. Several shell casings were found in the area.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO