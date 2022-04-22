ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WI

Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges

By WSAW Staff
WSAW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are facing new drug charges less than a week after they were arrested...

