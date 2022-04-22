ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Bottle Bill at a glance

By MARY CALLAHAN THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Onc0i_0fHMYcVX00

The California Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Reduction Act, first passed in 1986, applies a refund value to most glass and plastic bottles and aluminum cans.

The deposit for beverage containers is 5 cents for containers less than 24 ounces and 10 cents for those 24 ounces or larger.

Containers for milk, wine or distilled spirits are excluded from the California Redemption Value, or CRV, though in the latest attempt to incentivize greater recycling and reuse of glass wine and spirit bottles, state Senate President Pro Temp Toni Atkins recently introduced a bill that would require deposits on them, as well. It passed unanimously out of the California Senate Environmental Quality Committee on Wednesday.

Most stores that sell CRV-labeled beverages are required to buy back the empties, though they’re exempt if there’s a certified redemption center within a half-mile. They also can choose to pay a $100 a day fee in lieu of going to the trouble of staffing and handling returns. Many do.

Even markets that should redeem containers often don’t, or workers may not know if they do, surveys show. In 2019, an investigation into CVS Pharmacy stores in California showed that 81 of 848 sites refused to redeem CRV containers. In 2020, after many buy-back centers closed, they still accounted for more than twice the number of container returns as retail stores.

About 85% of bottles and cans turned in for recycling have been redeemed at certified sites or retail markets, even with the rise of curbside recycling, which accounts for about 12% of CRV collections. Combined, they account for more than $1 billion a year paid out in redemption credit.

But they aren’t comparable.

Cans and bottles returned for redemption credit are required to be generally clean and are kept with other food grade materials, allowing them to be sold and reused in the manufacturing of beverage containers.

Containers put out curbside are often mixed with other products, soiled and typically sold at lesser value. Yet, because haulers are allowed to claim their redemption credit, they profit substantially.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Q 105.7

Egg Masses On Your NY Trees? Squish Them Before Your Trees Die!

Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Senate#Plastic Bottles#Food Drink#Crv#Cvs Pharmacy
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

How to Start Plants in Mini ‘Milk Jug Greenhouses’

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We’ve all got our own big dreams and goals when it comes...
GARDENING
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
97.9 WGRD

Plan on Fertilizing Your Lawn? Be Prepared To Pay A Lot

If you have some fertilizing to do this spring, be prepared to pay a lot for it thanks to the pandemic and supply chain issues. One of my best friends owns his own lawn fertilizing business and last spring he popped up to do some fishing. While we were fishing he brought up a fertilizer shortage and I said, "Hey, I just bought some fertilizer and the price seemed about the same," then he replied, "You better go back and get some for next year because there will be a shortage."
AGRICULTURE
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
3K+
Followers
313
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy