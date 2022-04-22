ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Meals on Wheels to host Mudbugs fundraiser

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WoDsz_0fHMXEU000

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Meals on Wheels, an organization that delivers meals to home-bound people in Odessa, is gearing up for its annual Mudbugs fundraiser. And the staff and volunteers at Meals on Wheels said all proceeds from the event will go toward helping those in need of a delicious meal.

“These are clients that can’t leave their homes like you and I can to go grocery shopping and get themselves whatever they want to eat. So we deliver a hot, nutritious meal to them five days a week. Right now, we serve, on average, about 570 clients a day,” said Joann Vasquez of Meals on Wheels.

The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on April 26 at the Ector County Coliseum. Tickets are $50.00 for all you can eat crawfish, shrimp, catfish and sides. You can purchase your ticket here .

The Meals on Wheels team will also be raffling off a St. Laurent chain wallet purse, a Wi-Fi Controlled Pit Boss 1600 Competition Series Pellet Grill, a Browning Citori 725 Sporting Limited Edition 12 gauge shot gun, as well as two Southwest Airline Tickets Round Trip anywhere in the US, and an Argentina dove hunt trip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

MCH to host Desert Dash Fundraiser Run

ODESSA, TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – Runners from across the Basin are invited to the annual Desert Dash 5/10K run, 2K walk, and children’s fun run event this Saturday at Mission Fitness. In 2021, the event saw more than 150 runners and raised nearly $20,000 for the Medical Center Health Foundation.  Runners can lace up their sneakers […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Downtown Odessa, Odessa Arts to host walking tour this Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Downtown Odessa, Inc. and Odessa Arts is inviting the community for an evening of fun this Friday. The evening will consist of a walking tour of downtown with seven stops between the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center and Roosters such as Copper Key Gift and Revival Float Spa, each featuring a different […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Harmony Science Academy students participate in recycling challenge

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In honor of Earth day, students at Harmony Science Academy in Odessa participated in a recycling challenge. Families and students were encouraged to bring empty plastic water bottles for the school to take to a local recycling center. The water bottle collections started earlier this month and today was the last […]
ODESSA, TX
Kingsport Times-News

Music on the Square to host fundraising event

JONESBOROUGH — Music on the Square is getting a jump on the season with a fundraising event on Friday, April 1, from 6-10 p.m. The event will feature live music from the Johnson City Jazz Collective. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided by Main Street Café & Catering and Depot Street Brewing.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Odessa, TX
Society
City
Ector, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Local organization brings attention to Autism Awareness month

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – April is National Autism Awareness Month, and organizations in the Basin are amplifying the voices of those on the autism spectrum in a big way.  A local advocacy organization, SHARE West Texas has partnered up with several businesses and organizations in the Basin to fundraise for its 13th annual SHARE Autism […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk driver causes early morning crash, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meals On Wheels#Volunteers#Catfish#Charity#Mudbugs#Kmid Kpej#Laurent
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Child left in hotel room while parents drink in bar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to Ramada Inn at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC Big 2 News

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man shoots at young daughter, mother during custody exchange

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he shot at his child and the child’s mother during a custody exchange. Isaac Mancha is facing three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge for possession of marijuana.  The incident happened on April 7 when an officer with the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around 12:23 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy