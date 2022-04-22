ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Low – Good Time

By Dylan R
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Low is an L.A. based duo with a growing profile in the tech house scene. Born and raised...

Complex

Lotto Ash Returns With Visuals For Summer-Ready Jam “Que Sera”

Birmingham’s Lotto Ash has returned with a new banger just in time for the summer. Following his January-released ballad, “Give You”, Lotto Ash now gives us the upbeat “Que Sera”, a song that is bound to have you up on your feet. Produced by Nosa Obasahon, the beat was made for the summer months in mind, and with a laid-back, catchy hook embodying the meaning of the Spanish phrase, Lotto Ash nonchalantly professes that “whatever will be, will be.”
Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance

An unprecedented number of Latin acts performed at this year’s Coachella, commanding the festival's main stage as the popularity of Spanish-language music soars. - 'Infinite possibilites' - The Latin celebration of Coachella comes as Spanish-language music continues to find mainstream success. 
InsideHook

Sons of Two Metallica Members Ready West Coast Tour

Sometimes rock and roll is a family business. The music world abounds with instances of this, from Jakob Dylan to Miley Cyrus and beyond. For at least two of the members of Metallica, that’s also the case. Tye Trujillo (son of Robert) makes music in the group OTTTO, while Castor Hetfield (son of James) plays drums in the group Bastardane. And now, these two groups are hitting the road together. Call it the Sons of the Monsters of Rock Tour, perhaps.
Dance Gavin Dance Announce 18-Track New Album ‘Jackpot Juicer’

Dance Gavin Dance have set Jackpot Juicer as the title of their 10th album and first since 2020's Afterburner. The 18-track album will be released on July 19 through Rise Records and news of its impending arrival comes just two days before the Dance Gavin Dance's own festival, Swanfest, takes place, after which a headlining U.S. tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moon Tooth will immediately follow.
Long Distance Calling return with video for brand new single Kamilah

German instrumental post-rock quartet Long Distance Calling have released an animated video for their brand new single Kamilah, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Eraser, which the band will release on new label earMusic on August 26. Eraser is a conceptual work that's a...
LE SSERAFIM Records 270,000 Albums in Pre-Sales Prior to Official Debut

LE SSERAFIM, the newest K-pop girl group from BTS‘ manager HYBE Corporation, has already exceeded 270,000 albums in pre-sales even before their official debut. The sextet’s first mini-album FEARLESS, which is slated to drop on May 2, recorded over 270,000 albums as of April 20, with pre-orders having begun on April 13. As reported by The JoongAng, the group is expected to reach more than 300,000 albums in total.
22-year-old metal phenom Luís Kalil showcases his reverse tapping technique in electrifying new single, Reverse Strike

22-year-old Brazilian electric guitar sorcerer Luís Kalil has debuted Reverse Strike – a new four-minute lead line masterclass for which he’s called upon Megadeth drummer, Dirk Verbeuren, and an entire symphony of six-string techniques. Wholly befitting the track’s title, Reverse Strike is underpinned by its dazzling reverse...
Amanda Bynes releases second song with fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael are back with another rap song. The former “All That” star – who is gradually returning to the public eye following the termination of her conservatorship – dropped a new track titled “Fairfax” on Sunday. “Instagram blocked...
Daniel Johns releases new solo album, ‘FutureNever’

Daniel Johns has today released his hugely-anticipated second solo studio album FutureNever. Released without any lead singles, the album is one of the Australian icon’s most arresting statements to date. “As an artist, I find myself getting bored quickly, so with this album I wanted to deliver an exciting record that feels like an adventure for the listener,” Johns says.
