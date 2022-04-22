Max Low – Good Time

Birmingham’s Lotto Ash has returned with a new banger just in time for the summer. Following his January-released ballad, “Give You”, Lotto Ash now gives us the upbeat “Que Sera”, a song that is bound to have you up on your feet. Produced by Nosa Obasahon, the beat was made for the summer months in mind, and with a laid-back, catchy hook embodying the meaning of the Spanish phrase, Lotto Ash nonchalantly professes that “whatever will be, will be.”
Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
DaBaby was allegedly caught on camera in a backstage fight with Wisdom, a rapper on his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label. Wisdom was one of the rappers arrested for attempted murder after DaBaby's entourage got into a Miami Beach shootout last summer.
Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
An unprecedented number of Latin acts performed at this year’s Coachella, commanding the festival's main stage as the popularity of Spanish-language music soars. - 'Infinite possibilites' -
The Latin celebration of Coachella comes as Spanish-language music continues to find mainstream success.
Sunday brought the first live-voted show of American Idol Season 20 — meaning that within the course of two hours, 14 contestants all performed live coast-to-coast; viewers in all time zones cast their votes in real time; and by the episode’s end, Ryan Seacrest was already sending three singers home.
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
Camilla Cabello and her friends arrived on Coachella’s weekend two as the souls of the party. The songstress and her squad brought high energy and good vibes to the festival. Cabello and her crew rocked trendy festival looks that included denim, hats, crochet pieces, crop tops, bandanas,...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are returning to business as usual. Before things got chaotic for the couple earlier this month (to say the very least), they were frequently spotted out and about, grabbing dinner at the best restaurants the country has to offer while looking as stylish as ever. According...
Sometimes rock and roll is a family business. The music world abounds with instances of this, from Jakob Dylan to Miley Cyrus and beyond. For at least two of the members of Metallica, that’s also the case. Tye Trujillo (son of Robert) makes music in the group OTTTO, while Castor Hetfield (son of James) plays drums in the group Bastardane. And now, these two groups are hitting the road together. Call it the Sons of the Monsters of Rock Tour, perhaps.
Dance Gavin Dance have set Jackpot Juicer as the title of their 10th album and first since 2020's Afterburner. The 18-track album will be released on July 19 through Rise Records and news of its impending arrival comes just two days before the Dance Gavin Dance's own festival, Swanfest, takes place, after which a headlining U.S. tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moon Tooth will immediately follow.
For the first time ever, Anthrax and Black Label Society will embark on a tour together, with five weeks booked for this summer in the United States and Canada. Joining them will be special guest Hatebreed. “Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player,...
German instrumental post-rock quartet Long Distance Calling have released an animated video for their brand new single Kamilah, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Eraser, which the band will release on new label earMusic on August 26. Eraser is a conceptual work that's a...
April 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is teasing its new EP. The K-pop group shared an album preview for the EP, Shape of Love, on Monday. The highlight medley has music video-style footage of Monsta X singing and dancing to each track. Shape of Love features...
LE SSERAFIM, the newest K-pop girl group from BTS‘ manager HYBE Corporation, has already exceeded 270,000 albums in pre-sales even before their official debut. The sextet’s first mini-album FEARLESS, which is slated to drop on May 2, recorded over 270,000 albums as of April 20, with pre-orders having begun on April 13. As reported by The JoongAng, the group is expected to reach more than 300,000 albums in total.
22-year-old Brazilian electric guitar sorcerer Luís Kalil has debuted Reverse Strike – a new four-minute lead line masterclass for which he’s called upon Megadeth drummer, Dirk Verbeuren, and an entire symphony of six-string techniques. Wholly befitting the track’s title, Reverse Strike is underpinned by its dazzling reverse...
Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael are back with another rap song. The former “All That” star – who is gradually returning to the public eye following the termination of her conservatorship – dropped a new track titled “Fairfax” on Sunday. “Instagram blocked...
Daniel Johns has today released his hugely-anticipated second solo studio album FutureNever. Released without any lead singles, the album is one of the Australian icon’s most arresting statements to date. “As an artist, I find myself getting bored quickly, so with this album I wanted to deliver an exciting record that feels like an adventure for the listener,” Johns says.
