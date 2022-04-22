ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney & Pixar Release "Lightyear" Trailer Depicting Buzz Lightyear's Origins

By Jordan Schenkman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToy Story fans are getting the opportunity to discover the origin story of space ranger, Buzz Lightyear. Hitting theaters on June 17, 2022, fans will be able to hear voice talent, Chris Evans, going from infinity to beyond alongside other celebrities: Uzo Aduba, Peter Sohn, Keke...

TechCrunch

New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer reveals a new goddess of thunder

Directed by Taika Waititi, this will be the fourth film in the “Thor” series and will follow after “Avengers: Endgame,” which ended with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy after his kingdom Asgard collapsed. As the new member of the...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's first trailer is finally here

Thor: Love and Thunder has unveiled the first look at the upcoming Marvel movie. Once the Multiverse of Madness is firmly cracked open by Doctor Strange, the MCU will revisit the kingdom of Asgard — or what's left of it in the aftermath of Hela's destruction in Thor: Ragnarok.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Splinter of the Mind’s Eye’: The Star Wars Sequel Novel That Shows What 'Empire Strikes Back' Might Have Been

While it seems impossible to imagine now, there was a time when Star Wars wasn’t one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. The ballooning budget, complex special effects, and fears that it was nothing more than a silly kids film caused 20th Century Fox to worry that the original film, directed by a New Hollywood maverick named George Lucas, would flop. Instead, the studio put most of its energy behind The Other Side of Midnight, even going as far as to demand that all theaters that wanted it also had to order Star Wars in an attempt to lessen any potential losses. But hindsight is a fascinating thing, and it’s funny to reflect on 20th Century Fox putting all their eggs in the wrong basket. Star Wars opened on May 25, 1977, in just 32 cinemas. The movie immediately broke box office records and, after a quick expansion into a wide release, became the highest-grossing film of all time. Work promptly began on a sequel, with Lucas crafting a story of considerably more scope than the original. The result was 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, widely considered the best film in the series and the entry that solidified Star Wars as a pop-culture phenomenon with no equal. And the rest, as they say, is history.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spot Reveals Spookiest Footage Yet

The release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is nearly upon us, and the marketing minds at Marvel are releasing more footage from the film with each passing day. Saturday, eagle-eyed Marvel fans noticed a new television spot running in certain parts of the world with a bunch of new footage with some clips being the spookiest look at the movie yet.
MOVIES
Efren Ramirez
Chris Evans
Taika Waititi
Dale Soules
James Brolin
Keke Palmer
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 ad teases a surprising Spider-Man multiverse connection

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just over three weeks away, which explains the avalanche of ads on TV and social media. Marvel is looking to make the most of this massive crossover movie, and it has already set a record for 2022 presales. One of the wildest Doctor Strange 2 promos yet just dropped in the form of a commercial for an entirely different product, but it contains a brilliant Spider-Man multiverse tease that fans should appreciate.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Refuses to Return as Jack Sparrow in More Pirates of the Caribbean Films After Disney Firing

There is little doubt that people were disappointed when Johnny Depp was removed from the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean project back in 2018. After all, Captain Jack Sparrow was the heart of the Disney franchise but Depp also happened to be in the middle of a messy divorce with Amber Heard during that period. But is there any chance that Depp would return to the franchise if Disney asked him to?
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Disney+ Boba Fett Special to be Released on Star Wars Day

Back when The Mandalorian was first released, fans were so excited to see the first live-action Star Wars TV series, even earning the deep-dive program Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, with Disney+ delivering a similar behind-the-scenes experience with the upcoming Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett. As of now, it...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Spots Major Error on Shang-Chi's Amazon Page

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in theatres last year, and it's now available to watch on Disney+. However, if you don't have the House of Mouse's streaming platform, there are plenty of other places to rent or buy the film, including Amazon. However, one eagle-eyed Marvel fan took to Reddit this week to note that there's an error on Amazon's page for the Marvel film. If you look closely, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is sporting eleven rings instead of ten.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: John Williams Asked Lucasfilm if He Could Write an Obi-Wan Kenobi Theme for New Series

Over the course of nine films, composer John Williams was able to craft scores for a number of the series' most beloved characters, though one he never got the chance to write for was Obi-Wan Kenobi, which all changes with Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Natalie Holt composed the music for a majority of the series, Holt recently detailed how Williams specifically asked if he could write a theme honoring Obi-Wan, as the character's death in Star Wars: A New Hope meant that he was never given the opportunity to write such a theme in the original trilogy.
MOVIES
The Verge

Pixar’s Lightyear is going to be about traveling through time as well as space

Pixar and Disney’s upcoming Lightyear feature has already thrown people with the idea of it being an origin story about the “real” space ranger Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear is apparently based on. That aspect of the feature immediately raised questions about whether Toy Story’s been set in some sort futuristic universe this whole time without acknowledging it, or if the studios were dancing around Lightyear actually being an in-universe movie about Buzz.
MOVIES

