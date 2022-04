Click here to read the full article. The ascension of Lil Baby has shown no signs of slowing down, as the rapper continues to make history by scoring his 100th entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The rapper, who has become one of the most bankable acts in the music industry in relative short order, reached the plateau this week after a pair of new songs he released both debuted in the Top 20. One song, “Right On” entered the chart at No. 13, while the other, titled “In A Minute,” has peaked at No. 14 thus far. This feat puts...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO