With The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent heading into theaters this weekend, Nicolas Cage has been seen a resurgence of his spotlight as he leads the already acclaimed film. With Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself with roots in reality, Massive Talent includes references to many of the well-known projects where Cage as starred. This includes footage, props, and more to acknowledge to legend's career. Among those titles referenced in Massive Talent is Face/Off, where Cage starred with John Travolta in a film which saw the two actors as characters who swapped faces and voices. Now, it seems, a new edition of Face/Off is on the table.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO