Columbus, GA

CSU to host mayoral debate in University Hall on April 28

 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University will host the Columbus mayoral debate, presented by WRBL News 3 on April 28, 2022.

Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson and challenger John Anker will answer questions from a panel, including WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams, Karyssa D’Agostino, and Simone Gibson, along with immediate past SGA president and Columbus native Curtis Walker.

The debate, will be held on CSU’s Main Campus in University Hall, located at 4225 University Avenue.

It will also broadcast live on WRBL News 3 and streamed online to WRBL.com .

The debate begins at 7:00 p.m. and doors at University Hall will open at 6:00 p.m. on April 28, 2022.

There are no tickets for the event, and seating will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis .

Early, in-person advance voting begins on Monday, May 2, with the official election scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.

