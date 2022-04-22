Brown County Public Health to close its community COVID-19 test site April 30

DE PERE - Four days after a federal judge dismissed mask mandates for air travel and public transportation, Brown County Public Health announced it will close its community COVID-19 test site on April 30.

“At this time, we are confident that the existing COVID-19 testing resources provided by our health care and community partners will be adequate to meet the testing needs of Brown County residents,” Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick said in a press release Friday.

The Brown County community COVID-19 test site at the fairgrounds, 1500 Fort Howard Ave., has been offering free COVID-19 testing to the public Wednesdays through Sundays.

After April 30, Brown County residents will need to visit Bellin Health, Streu's Pharmacy in Green Bay, Prevea, Walgreens, CVS or Advocate Aurora Health for free PCR testing, although rapid tests at Streu's Pharmacy are $89. People without health insurance can receive free COVID-19 testing at the above locations.

The news comes after Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and Green Bay Metro Transit announced passengers will no longer be required to wear face masks while traveling.

According to the press release, Brown County Public Health will continue to monitor local COVID-19 activity and, if the case numbers challenge testing capacity, it will reassess opening another community test site.

Dr. Robert Mead, a family physician at Bellin Health and one of the lead physicians for Bellin's COVID-19 incident command, is concerned about what shuttering mass testing sites will mean for reporting COVID-19 cases.

"We are recommending that if somebody tests positive on their home kit, they contact their physician so that they can assess treatment," Mead said. "It also should be reported. A lot of testing doesn't get reported anymore."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, over the last month, 645 people in Brown County have been reported to have either a confirmed or probable COVID-19 diagnosis. With the availability of home tests, however, the number could be higher.

Brown County Public Health recommends signing up for free COVID-19 home testing kits, reaching out to your primary care physician or calling the statewide number, 2-1-1, for information on testing options.

Natalie Eilbert is a government watchdog reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert.