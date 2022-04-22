ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Master Gardeners to discuss orchids, heat-tolerant plants at Greenwell Springs Branch Library May 12

lsuagcenter.com
 2 days ago

(04/22/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on orchids and plants that “like it hot” on Thursday, May...

www.lsuagcenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
WOWT

Orchids spotlighted in annual show at Lauritzen Gardens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Exotic and colorful, orchids are among the world’s most beautiful flowers, and to many they are mysterious. Not long ago the orchid was thought to be too beautiful to find without embarking on a tropical adventure. But now they are found everywhere. ”I’d say the...
OMAHA, NE
Architectural Digest

7 Creative Ways to Display Plants and Flowers In Your Space

If you’re in on the flower and plant game, you probably already know about this year’s trending florals and have maybe even designed a few of your own arrangements. Maybe you’ve started naming some of your houseplants and love the sense of responsibility you get from caring for that fiddle-leaf fig on your balcony garden. (As for the most advanced owners, you’re off collecting rare plants.) Whatever level you’re on, you obviously make sure that all of your plants and flowers get the best of everything: from extra lighting to plenty of water.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwell Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchids#Tolerant#04 22 22#Ebrmga
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Was Home to the Only ‘Leper Colony’ Left in the U.S. Until 2015 – And You Can Visit

Leprosy seems like a medieval disease that has long been eradicated. That isn't so, and the last colony just so happened to be right here in Louisiana. Oh, and you can visit!. First things first. What is leprosy? Hansen's Disease, or leprosy, is defined by the CDC as "an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. It can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa). With early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be cured. People with Hansen’s disease can continue to work and lead an active life during and after treatment."
CARVILLE, LA
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Sioux City Journal

Want kids to love gardening? Try these tips

Gardeners are made, not born. If you want your children to become enthusiastic gardeners, take steps early to get them going down the proverbial path. It isn't difficult, but it might require an adjustment to your attitude about children in the garden. Go plant shopping. The first step is to...
KIDS
KNOE TV8

Deadly stabbing at Northeast La. poultry was over a cigarette, man says

Josephine Ellis of Swartz is recovering from injuries after a tornado touched down trapping her under trusses from the roof at her home on April 12, 2022. A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a Baton Rouge man accused of a fatal stabbing at Foster Farms, a poultry processing plant in northeast Louisiana.
SWARTZ, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column:BR bridge money is gone!

The House Appropriations Committee, as expected, has removed the $500 million that Gov. John Bel Edwards had set aside in his proposed budget for a new Interstate 10 bridge over the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge. It has other plans for that money that sound like a grab-bag for legislators with favorite road and bridge projects.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy