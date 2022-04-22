ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

You’ll soon be able to shop at Sephora in State College. Here’s what to know

By Keely Doll
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

A new Sephora store inside the Patton Township Kohl’s will have its grand opening April 29.

The 2,500-square-foot store will be located inside Kohl’s at 275 Colonnade Blvd. and will be the national beauty chain’s first store in Centre County. The store is one of 400 opening in 36 states around the country this year.

“The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere,” Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer said in a press release. “We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”

A Sephora at Khol’s location. Photo courtesy of BusinessWire BusinessWire/Photo provided

The store will offer hair care, makeup, fragrance and skincare brands, as well as beauty consultations. Six new brands will debut at Sephora at Kohl’s this spring, including Living Proof, Clarins and Versace.

Sephora and Kohl’s released a map for customers to find the nearest stores. Until the opening of the State College location, the nearest Sephora retailer is in Altoona.

