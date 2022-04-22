Biogen Gives Up on EU Approval of Aduhelm Following CHMP Opinion

Masker MedTech AB (Malmö, Sweden), in collaboration with the Lund University, Sweden, today announced that intranasal administration of 2MA1, Masker's inhalational drug candidate against all current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants, significantly prevented death in a mouse model of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Importantly, body weight and clinical status were also significantly less impacted in drug- (vs. placebo-) treated transgenic mice expressing human ACE2 (the receptor used by the COVID-19 virus to enter lung cells). Moreover, 2MA1 showed a significant systemic anti-inflammatory effect, as demonstrated by lower levels of C-reactive protein in the blood of drug-treated mice versus placebo controls. Notably, in another - in vitro - model of COVID-19 infection, treatment with 2MA1 increased the viability of cultured monkey epithelial cells expressing ACE2 in the presence of SARS-CoV-2. Importantly, the increase in viability was more pronounced with 2MA1 than with remdesivir, an antiviral agent with Emergency Use Authorization status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
