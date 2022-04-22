ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biogen Gives Up on EU Approval of Aduhelm Following CHMP Opinion

Cover picture for the articleAduhelm woes continue for Biogen. The company has withdrawn its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for European approval after regulators hinted the Alzheimer’s drug did not have sufficient enough data to support potential approval. This morning, the Boston-based company disclosed the result of a meeting with the European Medicines...

Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

The COVID-19 Pandemic will End, with Implications for Biopharma

The COVID-19 pandemic will end one day and, when it does, some biopharma companies will need to revert to a more normal way of working with others. In particular, they must again adhere to the antitrust regulations that often were waived in the effort to speed the emergency use authorizations for vaccines, therapies and protective equipment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Servier On Cusp on New Indication with Robust Data in IDH1-mutated AML

Servier is poised to go to market with a new indication after the Phase III trial of a trial of its leukemia drug in IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) closed with positive results. The global Agile trial ended with Tibsovo (ivosidenib tablets) in combination with azacitidine meeting both primary and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's Covid pill

The World Health Organization said Friday it "strongly recommended" Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid for patients with milder forms of the disease who were still at a high risk of hospitalisation. The WHO's experts also declined to give an opinion for patients with severe forms of the disease, due to a lack of data.
INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

60 Scientists Sign Letter Petitioning FDA for T Cell Recognition

More than 60 scientists from across the United States have signed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asking the agency to include T cells as a measurement of effectiveness for COVID-19 vaccines. Usually, vaccines’ effectiveness is measured by an antibody response, but scientists are pushing for T cells to be recognized as a factor in long-term vaccine success.
HEALTH
Psych Central

Best Antidepressants to Take with Abilify

Antidepressants alone may not be enough for adults with major depressive disorder. Aripiprazole (Abilify) can be taken alongside antidepressants to treat symptoms of depression. Antidepressants are some of the most prescribed drugs for treating anxiety and depression combined. During 2015 to 2018, an estimated. 13.2%. of U.S. adults used antidepressant...
HEALTH
The Independent

Third Covid-19 vaccine dose offers ‘prolonged immune response’ – UK-wide study

A UK-wide study has found a prolonged immune response from third doses of Covid-19 vaccines.The Cov-Boost study, led by the University Hospital Southampton (UHS), compared immune responses to seven vaccines used as a booster 28 days after participants had received two initial doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.The latest findings, published online in the Journal of Infection, show “strong immune responses” are still seen 84 days after third jabs, with five of the Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the UK (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and Novavax vaccines).Of these vaccines, only three – Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will receive Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab. Because of the restrictions, many Alzheimer’s patients may be unable to use the drug. Without Medicare coverage, Aduhelm’s annual cost is US$28,200, or $2,350 a month, a price that’s prohibitively expensive for most Americans. What’s more, not everyone with mild Alzheimer’s will be able to enroll in a clinical trial due to location or other logistical...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Astellas Abandons Tumultuous Gene Therapy Program, Loses $390M

Today, Astellas announced that after evaluating its gene therapy for patients with X-linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), dubbed AT132, it revised its eligible treatment population and any likely future product label. The company chose to book an impairment loss of intangible assets as other expenses. This loss adds up to about...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Moderna Speeds Toward EUA in Youngest Kids but FDA May Wait

Moderna is poised to seek the regulatory authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in children between six months and 5 years. On Wednesday, a company spokesperson told Reuters that the Boston-based company intends to seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for that age group. The company plans to seek approval based on data that was conducted during the viral sure caused by the Omicron variant. Data from those pediatric studies showed that Moderna’s vaccine generated 38% efficacy in preventing infections in children ages 2 to 5 and 44% effective in children ages 6 months to 2 years old.
HEALTH
biospace.com

FDA Committee Shuts Door on Single-Arm Trials for PI3K Inhibitors

Toxicities and concerning patient survival data sparked a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee to recommend shutting the door on single-arm clinical studies of PI3K inhibitors, a drug class that has been used to treat various forms of hematological cancers. Instead, the FDA advisory committee recommended the use of...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Masker MedTech AB’s inhalational drug works in preclinical models of COVID-19

Masker MedTech AB (Malmö, Sweden), in collaboration with the Lund University, Sweden, today announced that intranasal administration of 2MA1, Masker's inhalational drug candidate against all current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants, significantly prevented death in a mouse model of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Importantly, body weight and clinical status were also significantly less impacted in drug- (vs. placebo-) treated transgenic mice expressing human ACE2 (the receptor used by the COVID-19 virus to enter lung cells). Moreover, 2MA1 showed a significant systemic anti-inflammatory effect, as demonstrated by lower levels of C-reactive protein in the blood of drug-treated mice versus placebo controls. Notably, in another - in vitro - model of COVID-19 infection, treatment with 2MA1 increased the viability of cultured monkey epithelial cells expressing ACE2 in the presence of SARS-CoV-2. Importantly, the increase in viability was more pronounced with 2MA1 than with remdesivir, an antiviral agent with Emergency Use Authorization status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Individual Studies Suggest Pfizer’s Paxlovid May Treat COVID-19

Although research is being conducted on Long COVID or Long COVID-19, whose symptoms continue for weeks and months after initial infection, there are very few ongoing clinical trials on treatments. Anecdotally, there has been what appears to be a successful treatment for Long Covid using Pfizer’s antiviral regimen Paxlovid. Read on for more details.
INDUSTRY

