Wildflower hike at Landingville Marsh

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mountain View Vineyard in Monroe County held a food truck festival Saturday. The festival was free and had different activities for children and adults. There were ten different food trucks, hayrides, raffles, and live music, and organizers were thrilled with the turnout. "This is so...
It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
There have been 9,322 additional coronavirus cases accumulated in the past seven days, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,332 cases per day, up 18.7% from a week ago, and more than double the 603 average daily cases recorded four weeks ago. While cases increase statewide, the rate of increase is moderating: ...
Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating human remains found at a state park. Police say remains were found at Venango County’s Oil Creek State Park by a hiker on April 15 just after 8 PM. The remains are being analyzed to determine the identity. No other information was provided at this time. Stick with 7News for […]
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local coffee shop has returned after years of being closed. The original owner passed away and the new owners decided to make a comeback and carry on its legacy. Located in the Pajama Factory in Williamsport, Buzzsaw Coffee recently opened its doors for the first time under a new name. […]
About a dozen bikers in a pack crashed into each other, closing the eastbound lanes of Route 22 near Bethlehem for about an hour on Sunday afternoon. The motorcycles were traveling in a pack when 10 to 15 of them collided with each other after 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is reminding anglers and boaters to be aware of aquatic invasive species and prevent their spread. One species of concern is the New Zealand mudsnails. They have been detected in several popular cold-water trout fisheries in central and eastern Pennsylvania. The state Fish and...
Amanda of Airmidian Herbal Remedies and her Sister of K+G Produce Photo by Liz Balchin. This May, the Monroe County Farmers' Market will re-open. You'll almost be able to taste the freshness in the air. Each Saturday during spring and summer, in downtown Stroudsburg at the courthouse square. The market will operate with various vendors offering everything from honey products to jams, vegetables, cheeses, and yogurts (which are new this year). Saturday mornings will be a fine day to stroll about the square and speak with the local people who cultivate the offered wares.
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Reefer, pot, Mary Jane, weed—whatever you call it, you can now purchase marijuana and light it up in the state of New Jersey if you're 21 or older. That means millions of Pennsylvanians now have access to legally consume marijuana. "I'm looking to get some...
During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
A railroad that carries freight and operates passenger rides to and from scenic Jim Thorpe has purchased a nearby firetruck manufacturing plant on the verge of closing. Reading & Northern Railroad this past week announced the $2 million purchase of REV Group Inc.’s KME Fire Apparatus facility in Nesquehoning — a Carbon County borough like Jim Thorpe about eight miles away on Route 209.
Dining out can be a great opportunity to discover new and exciting spaces, connect with friends, and experience another culture's cuisine. What better way to do that than in a restaurant that's completely out-of-the-ordinary.
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A little bear cub is now in good hands after being taken in by Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroud Township. The Pennsylvania Game Commission rescued the cub on Tuesday in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, after a homeowner noticed her in the area without her mom for several days.
The opening will not be for about two years, but a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville resort is coming to Monroe County. The $1.3 billion project is at the site of the old Pocono Manor. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024, developers said.
The family of this missing man finally have some peace with the whereabouts of their beloved father. We cover many funny and interesting topics related to cars and automotive news due to the seemingly constant flow of information in the enthusiast world. However, every now and then, we come across something that shakes us all to the core with its pain and sorrow for all of those involved. This is one of those solemn times as recently a man's body has been found after 18 years of sitting at the bottom of a lake. While it is difficult to digest, this story is not entirely wrong, as the growth of technology allowed the team of divers to uncover his body, and soon many other families will have closure. But who was this man, and why was he destined to a watery grave?
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-million dollar project in the Poconos broke ground Thursday. Monroe County and local officials celebrated the phase one groundbreaking of the Smithfield Gateway Project and they say it’s been years in the making. The long-awaited Smithfield Gateway Project held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday celebrating a new St. Luke’s university health […]
