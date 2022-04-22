ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Coffee and Camaraderie event set

Times News
 2 days ago

Together with Veterans NEPA will host the first Vietnam Veteran Coffee and Camaraderie event on April 28 at the Lehighton...

Newswatch 16

Food truck fest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mountain View Vineyard in Monroe County held a food truck festival Saturday. The festival was free and had different activities for children and adults. There were ten different food trucks, hayrides, raffles, and live music, and organizers were thrilled with the turnout. "This is so...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Report on Luzerne County Children and Youth released

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A law firm has released its review into Luzerne County Children and Youth Services after the agency's former director pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges. Joann Van Saun was arrested last summer after investigators say she directed Children and Youth employees to terminate more than 200...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Upworthy

Retired women in Canada got together and made 300 quilts to give a warm welcome to Ukrainians

A group of quilters in southern Manitoba, Canada, have been working tirelessly for weeks to offer a warm welcome to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country. Dozens of volunteers—most of whom are retired women from Carman and surrounding communities—joined forces to make quilts for Ukrainian families, after organizer Maureen Carr put out a call for action on Facebook last month. "Many hands make light work. I put a call out on Facebook, calling all quilters. And I got the response beyond belief," Carr told CBC. "There'll be about six to twelve women going with the sewing machines on one side."
ADVOCACY
Pocono Update

Freshness and Smiles All Around: The Monroe County Farmers Market Opens May 7th

Amanda of Airmidian Herbal Remedies and her Sister of K+G Produce Photo by Liz Balchin. This May, the Monroe County Farmers' Market will re-open. You'll almost be able to taste the freshness in the air. Each Saturday during spring and summer, in downtown Stroudsburg at the courthouse square. The market will operate with various vendors offering everything from honey products to jams, vegetables, cheeses, and yogurts (which are new this year). Saturday mornings will be a fine day to stroll about the square and speak with the local people who cultivate the offered wares.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Community Champion of the Week: The SPCA of Luzerne County

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The SPCA of Luzerne County was founded in 1957 by a group of concerned citizens to be the voice for the abandoned, neglected and too often abused animals of Luzerne County. For 64 years, the SPCA has had the opportunity and responsibility to uplift our community by providing compassion, comfort and care to domestic companion animals through education, advocacy, protection and a shelter/adoption program. It is through the generosity of individuals, organizations and businesses in our community that have provided the opportunity for our organization, passionate staff and dedicated team of volunteers successfully care for the once forgotten animals with whom we chose to share our lives. Supporting the SPCA can come in many forms, including monetary and in-kind donations, bequests and trust giving, sponsoring and participating in annual events, volunteering and so much more.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County church closes after 122 years

EXETER, Pa. — St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Exeter announced the closure on its website only two weeks ago. In a decree sent to Newswatch 16, the diocese sites a diminishing parish community mainly due to the death of elderly members. St. Cecilia's is a secondary church of St....
EXETER, PA
WBRE

Wright Center opens new practice in the Poconos

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health Network celebrated a new practice opening in the Poconos on Sunday. The North Pocono practice in Covington Township opened its doors to patients in the surrounding communities, offering healthcare, regardless of insurance or ability to pay. At the ribbon-cutting and open house, the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
HeySoCal

The ‘Sweet’ Alice Easter Giveaway is underway

“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
CHARITIES

Community Policy