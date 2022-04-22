ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Lehighton seeks community help for park bench donation

By Terry Ahner tahner@tnonline.com
Times News
 2 days ago

Community activists are sought to assist Lehighton in its quest to receive a park bench made from recycled materials. The Lehighton Downtown Partnership is collecting plastic film for a new project, according to Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street Manager. “If we as a community collect 500 pounds of...



