Lehighton seeks community help for park bench donation

The SPCA of Luzerne County was founded in 1957 by a group of concerned citizens to be the voice for the abandoned, neglected and too often abused animals of Luzerne County. For 64 years, the SPCA has had the opportunity and responsibility to uplift our community by providing compassion, comfort and care to domestic companion animals through education, advocacy, protection and a shelter/adoption program. It is through the generosity of individuals, organizations and businesses in our community that have provided the opportunity for our organization, passionate staff and dedicated team of volunteers successfully care for the once forgotten animals with whom we chose to share our lives. Supporting the SPCA can come in many forms, including monetary and in-kind donations, bequests and trust giving, sponsoring and participating in annual events, volunteering and so much more.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO