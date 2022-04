BLOOMINGTON -- Andrew Murray was on the bike for Phi Delta Theta during last year's Little 500 and in the lead pack on Lap 197 when everything fell down around him. So much of what he and his team had worked for vanished in an instant. "I got on the bike around lap 195," Murray said. "I sat in for two laps. I was fourth wheel, and Fiji (Phi Gamma Delta) came on the outside. They slipped. They fell...

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO