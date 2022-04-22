ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 21:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. Snow amounts highest in the northwest corner of Oneida County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum wind chills of 0 to 10 below zero are expected tonight into Monday morning.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING The threat has ended although there will still be some icy spots through mid morning.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:50:00 Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northeastern, North Central, and Northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...The southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 7500 feet. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 04:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Gustavus and Juneau. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will improve Monday morning and fog will lift or dissipate.
JUNEAU, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar, Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bolivar; Carroll; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington Gusty line of showers and storms will impact portions of Sunflower, northwestern Holmes, western Carroll, western Grenada, Leflore, northeastern Washington, northern Humphreys and southeastern Bolivar Counties early this morning At 806 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and storms along a line extending from Dublin to near Ruleville to near Tribbett. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Storms will be near Ruleville and Rome around 815 AM CDT. Blaine around 820 AM CDT. Inverness and Isola around 840 AM CDT. Sunnyside around 845 AM CDT. Belzoni around 855 AM CDT. Money and Swiftown around 900 AM CDT. Greenwood around 910 AM CDT. Leflore and Avalon around 915 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Arcola, Doddsville, Carrollton, Schlater, Morgan City and Cruger. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Any light precipitation over the region will come to an end by later this morning.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin have climbed above freezing. Therefore, will allow freeze warning to expire at 9 AM MDT.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Taney by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Taney FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 9 AM CDT this morning for a portion of southwest Missouri, including the following areas, Douglas and Taney. Flood waters are receding. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as upper 20s and lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. This will be the last statement. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma East Cache Creek near Walters affecting Comanche and Cotton Counties. For the East Cache Creek...including Walters...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...East Cache Creek near Walters. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Some inundation of bottomlands may occur along and near the creek in southern Comanche County and Cotton County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The East Cache Creek is expected to fall to 5.1 feet Saturday morning. - Action stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Mulberry River near Mulberry affecting Crawford and Franklin Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Mulberry River near Mulberry. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, no flooding occurs but the river is swift and dangerous. Backwater from the Arkansas River may affect low lying areas near the first few miles of the Mulberry River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.1 feet this afternoon before falling below the action stage of 10.0 feet later this evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 AM EDT Monday, the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor to moderate flooding with hundreds of acres of lowland inundated. Farmers and ranchers must move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 31.6 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and Washington, St. Tammany Parishes. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MAY 03 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Tuesday, May 03. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 20.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.7 feet this afternoon then begin falling. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

