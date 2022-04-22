Cooperating witness helps police arrest Monroe man for gun and drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, the Monroe Police Department received information from a cooperating witness who advised authorities that 34-year-old Gene Edward Dickens was selling narcotics in the city. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, around 6 PM, Monroe Police conducted a Battery investigation which Dickens was the alleged suspect.

Officers received information that Dickens was on the 700 block of Warhawk Way. Upon arrival, officers observed Dickens standing in the parking lot of a apartment complex. He was immediately apprehended and advised of his Miranda Rights.

Dickens was placed in handcuffs and officers noticed the front door of a apartment open. As authorities approached the door, they smelled a marijuana odor.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the apartment and initiated a search. During the search, they discovered the following items:

2 Pounds of Marijuana

Several packages of THC edibles

50 Xanax pills

11 Hydrocodone pills

14 Ounces of Promethazine

Loaded Glock 19 9mm

Loaded Anderson .233 AR 15

Loaded Glock 43 9mm

Loaded Pac-9 9mm AR pistol

A large amount of sandwich bags

Several digital scales

Vacuumed sealing machine

Marijuana residue

According to officers, the Glock 19 9mm handgun and Anderson AR 15 were confirmed to be stolen. Officers also found a large amount of money on Dickens. According to Dickens, he purchased all firearms from “off of the streets.”

Dickens was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, two counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, four counts of Illegal Carrying Weapons in the Presence of Narcotics, and Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law.