ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Cooperating witness helps police arrest Monroe man for gun and drug charges

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Swepm_0fHMRjIJ00

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, the Monroe Police Department received information from a cooperating witness who advised authorities that 34-year-old Gene Edward Dickens was selling narcotics in the city. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, around 6 PM, Monroe Police conducted a Battery investigation which Dickens was the alleged suspect.

Officers received information that Dickens was on the 700 block of Warhawk Way. Upon arrival, officers observed Dickens standing in the parking lot of a apartment complex. He was immediately apprehended and advised of his Miranda Rights.

Dickens was placed in handcuffs and officers noticed the front door of a apartment open. As authorities approached the door, they smelled a marijuana odor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIzog_0fHMRjIJ00

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the apartment and initiated a search. During the search, they discovered the following items:

  • 2 Pounds of Marijuana
  • Several packages of THC edibles
  • 50 Xanax pills
  • 11 Hydrocodone pills
  • 14 Ounces of Promethazine
  • Loaded Glock 19 9mm
  • Loaded Anderson .233 AR 15
  • Loaded Glock 43 9mm
  • Loaded Pac-9 9mm AR pistol
  • A large amount of sandwich bags
  • Several digital scales
  • Vacuumed sealing machine
  • Marijuana residue

According to officers, the Glock 19 9mm handgun and Anderson AR 15 were confirmed to be stolen. Officers also found a large amount of money on Dickens. According to Dickens, he purchased all firearms from “off of the streets.”

Dickens was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, two counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, four counts of Illegal Carrying Weapons in the Presence of Narcotics, and Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

“People trying to kill me”: Anonymous call places Monroe men in jail for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call about several individuals allegedly smoking and selling narcotics at the Parkview Apartments on the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number Two. As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Rick Jerome Clark, 30-year-old Thomas Dewayne […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana grandmother, mother booked for murder after forcing 4-year-old to drink alcohol, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning. BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Ktve#Kard#Monroe Police#Battery#Hydrocodone#Anderson Ar 15
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested after losing keys at Skatetown

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Skatetown about a trespassing complaint. The victim told authorities that 21-year-old Solomon Williams of Monroe, entered the business after hours and demanded he search for his keys. According to deputies, the victim said that Williams went into the ladies bathroom […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Monroe woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy