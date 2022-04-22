ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Nebraska DHHS vs. Health Director Huse case dismissed

By Libby Kamrowski
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4Bww_0fHMRKQG00

On Friday, District Court Judge Shelly Stratman officially dismissed the case leveled by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services against Douglas County Board of Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse.

The dismissal was without prejudice, a move that was expected after the Omaha City Council voted last month to ensure that a health director can no longer unilaterally issue a mandate in a public health emergency without prior approval from the state. The new ordinance instead gives more power to elected officials.

The case arose when Huse issued a mask mandate in January as a response to overwhelmed healthcare facilities and hundreds of new COVID-19 cases were popping up every day, documented by the Douglas County Health Department during the omicron variant surge. The mandate drew swift political pushback and a lawsuit was quickly established against Huse and other defendants who were later dropped from the case including the City of Omaha, Omaha Police Department Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, the last of whom was against the mask mandate even before it was formally enacted.

Friday's official dismissal of the lawsuit cancels the one-day civil bench trial scheduled for June 16.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Health
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
Hot 104.7

Be On The Look Out For These 10 South Dakota Fugitives

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world or who you'll encounter. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Stothert
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhhs#District Court#The Omaha City Council#Omicron#Omaha Police Department
North Platte Post

Grand Jury Indictments Dist. of Nebraska

United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 17 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MyChesCo

Physician Convicted for Unlawfully Prescribing Over 1 Million Opioid Pills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Texas physician was convicted Friday for unlawfully prescribing more than one million pills of the opioid hydrocodone. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 52-year-old James Pierre, a doctor, of Houston, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances from June 2015 through July 2016 to individuals posing as patients at West Parker Medical Clinic (West Parker), a pill-mill clinic located in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Courthouse employees censured after guilty pleas to public indecency

HARRISBURG, Neb. — Three Banner County Courthouse employees have been censured after being found guilty of public indecency charges. On Dec. 28th of last year, two Banner County officials and an employee faced legal trouble when they were accused of sexual acts and drinking alcohol at the Banner County Courthouse.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Blowing smoke: How pot-unfriendly Nebraska landed Snoop Dogg on 4/20

When concert promoter Mammoth raised the possibility that Snoop Dogg could do a Lincoln concert on 4/20, Pinnacle Bank Arena jumped on the opportunity to present one of pop culture’s most prominent marijuana advocates on the international cannabis celebration day. “You always try to find out if you can...
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy