The Buzz: Grae Drake’s reviews

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom good family fun with the bad guys to...

who13.com

epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Urges Americans to ‘Go Get in Nature’ for Earth Day 2022

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has an important message for his fans today: Get outside and enjoy some nature on Earth Day. That’s what Kevin Costner himself is doing, per the “Yellowstone” star’s latest Instagram post. He shared a gorgeous video on Instagram, showing his current location somewhere out in the American West or Southwest. In the video, we see beautiful snow-topped mountains, bald eagles flying, a coiled-up snake, cattle and fences on a ranch, and some stunning red rock.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Officially Acknowledges Natalie Portman as 'Other' Thor in New Poster

If it still wasn't clear enough, Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be a massive changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only will it see the God of Thunder turn away from his "Avenging" duties, taking on a new life outside New Asgard, but it will also mark the stunning transformation of Jane Foster as the "new" God, or should we say Goddess of Thunder.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Avril Lavigne's punk engagement cake is epic – see here

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun last month – and it comes as no surprise that the couple celebrated the special occasion in style. Taking to social media to share a video of their engagement party, Avril, 37, showed off their epic cake for the event.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fast X: Vin Diesel and Justin Lin Tease "the Best One" in New Set Video

Fast X, the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, began production this week and franchise star Vin Diesel has been sharing updates from the movie's set. The actor known for playing Dominic Toretto revealed a new logo for the film and shared that Jordana Brewster wasn't in the original Fast X script. Today, Diesel took to Instagram to share a new video with director Justin Lin to announce the end of the first week of filming and tease Fast X will be "the best one" yet.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Unveils Official Title and Release Date

The Dungeons & Dragons series is ready to breathe fire once again. For the first time in over 20 years, a Dungeons & Dragons movie is in production. Today, Paramount officially announced the project’s official title, cast, and release date. The film is called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. (That’s its official logo above.) It stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, whose previous films include Vacation and Game Night, the movie will premiere in March of 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Trends as Marvel Fans Anticipate First Trailer

Is the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer being dropped today?. It has been a while since we got any updates on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films but it looks like fans are anticipating some major news about Thor: Love and Thunder today. The highly awaited sequel is currently trending on social media as people are expecting its first trailer to be dropped very soon!
MOVIES
CNET

Zack Snyder's Star Wars Copy 'Rebel Moon' Ramps Up in First Photos

Zack Snyder has teased the first look at Rebel Moon, a Netflix sci-fi epic that began as a rejected Star Wars pitch. Snyder, the director of Army of the Dead and Justice League, pitched his Star Wars idea to Lucasfilm a decade ago. But when it was rejected he got rid of the Star Wars references, changed the name to Rebel Moon and is now filming the movie for Netflix. Snyder and Netflix see this as the potential beginning for an epic sci-fi franchise.
MOVIES
CNET

Jason Momoa Will Likely Star in Upcoming Minecraft Movie

We're slowly building a better image of Warner Bros. live-action Minecraft film. Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to star in the movie, the studio confirmed Tuesday. The flick, based on the popular 2011 video game, will be directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre). Momoa also starred in the Warner Bros. movies Aquaman and Dune. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported the Minecraft news.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Spots Major Error on Shang-Chi's Amazon Page

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in theatres last year, and it's now available to watch on Disney+. However, if you don't have the House of Mouse's streaming platform, there are plenty of other places to rent or buy the film, including Amazon. However, one eagle-eyed Marvel fan took to Reddit this week to note that there's an error on Amazon's page for the Marvel film. If you look closely, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is sporting eleven rings instead of ten.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel unveils ‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ #1 Jen Bartel cover

Marvel Comics has revealed a new variant cover by Jen Bartel for the upcoming Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 anthology. Celebrating Pride Month, the cover features Black Cat, Spider-Man and Odessa Drake. Why these three characters?. Felicia’s romantic history and rivalry with Odessa Drake was explored by writer Jed MacKay...
COMICS
Popculture

Luke Evans Hospitalized

Actor Luke Evans was hospitalized on Thursday, but he made the best of the awkward situation. The 43-year-old posted on Instagram from a hospital room where he wore a face mask, traction socks and two hospital gowns. He assured fans that the visit was "nothing serious" and that he "mainly came for the gowns."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Lost City Star Sandra Bullock Wants Daniel Radcliffe to Be MCU's Wolverine

Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter, and will soon be playing the titular role in Weird: The Al Yankovich Story. Currently, you can catch him on the big screen in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock. While the actor has a lot of fun projects in the works, there's one role the Internet wants to see him play, and that's Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the casting suggestion keeps coming up, and now Radcliffe's The Lost City co-star is joining the campaign.
MOVIES

