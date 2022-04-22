ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US-Grenada World Cup warmup to be played in Austin, Texas

WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play its June 10 World Cup warmup match against 170th-ranked Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game, part of the CONCACAF Nations League,...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Pefok scores 2 for Young Boys, 21 goals top Swiss League

American forward Jordan Pefok scored twice to increase his Swiss league-leading goals total to 21 in Young Boys’ 3-1 win against visiting Servette on Saturday night. Pefok put Young Boys ahead in the 12th minute when he headed Ulisses Garcia's cross past goalkeeper Jérémy Frick from 8 yards. He headed in Edimilson Fernandes' cross in the 42nd minute from 8 yards for a 2-0 lead.
SOCCER
WVNews

US under-17 team routs Grenada 20-0 for scoring record

SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic (AP) — Shae Harvey and Charlotte Kohler each scored four goals and the U.S. under-17 women's national team beat Grenada 20-0 on Saturday, setting a record for goals for a U.S. women's team at any level in World Cup qualifying. Melina Rebimbas added three goals...
SOCCER
WVNews

Barcelona Open semifinals suspended because of rain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The semifinals of the Barcelona Open have been suspended because of rain and will be finished on the same day as the final, organizers said on Saturday. The matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur and between Pablo Carreno and Diego Schwartzman were both...
TENNIS
#Scotland#El Salvador#Grenada#Jamaica#Wales#Soccer#Sports#Ap#Americans#The Nations League
The Week

France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

Russian mercenaries, likely with the Wagner Group, buried a dozen Malian bodies in a mass grave about 2.5 miles east of France's former Gossi military base with the goal of blaming France, a French military officer tells The Associated Press. The French military released video images taken Thursday morning showing what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering bodies with sand.
MILITARY
Reuters

Mexico president says to meet U.S. and Canada entrepreneurs Friday

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would meet with entrepreneurs from the United States and Canada on Friday. Speaking from the eastern state of Veracruz, Lopez Obrador said he would be meeting with entrepreneurs and cabinet members, as well as the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, to discuss investments in the country's southern isthmus.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vice

Half of Mexico Is Blacklisted for Travel by the US

The U.S. State Department has listed six Mexican states as no-go zones and is advising Americans to “reconsider travel” to another 10 as drug-related crime and violence continue to roil. That’s the highest number of states labelled with travel warnings for Mexico in more than a decade.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

More Cubans immigrating to US by crossing into Texas from Mexico

MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - U.S. border authorities encountered Cubans almost 32,400 times in March, according to figures recently released. That was roughly double the number in February and five times the number in October.The increase coincided with Nicaragua's decision starting in November to stop requiring visas for Cubans to promote tourism after other countries, such as Panama and the Dominican Republic, began mandating them.After flying to Nicaragua, Cubans travel by land to remote stretches of the U.S. border with Mexico - mainly in Del Rio, Texas and Yuma, Arizona - and generally turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents.The Biden administration...
TEXAS STATE
WVNews

England vs. Spain: Champions League reaches semifinals

It's England vs. Spain in the Champions League semifinals. English teams Manchester City and Liverpool are up against Spanish teams Real Madrid and Villarreal, respectively, in Europe's top competition. Here's a look at first legs taking place this week:. TUESDAY:. MANCHESTER CITY vs. REAL MADRID. Madrid is trying to return...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WVNews

Macario leads Lyon to 3-2 win over PSG in Women's CL

LYON, France (AP) — American striker Catarina Macario scored twice to lead Lyon to a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal game on Sunday. In an all-French encounter, PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto opened the scoring from a tight angle...
SOCCER
AFP

Crowds join Anzac Day services for Australia, NZ forces

Crowds of Australians and New Zealanders joined Anzac Day services at dawn on Monday to honour their armed forces as the countries' leaders pointed to new global threats and the war in Ukraine. Anzac Day now honours Australians and New Zealanders who have served in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.
CHINA
WVNews

Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart Open, her 4th title of 2022

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Stuttgart Open for her fourth title of the year on Sunday. The Polish player stretched her winning run to 23 matches by beating last year’s finalist in her own tournament debut in 1 hour 24 minutes. Swiatek has now won her last seven finals in straight sets.
TENNIS
Boxing Scene

UAE Freezes Assets, Imposes Sanctions On Daniel Kinahan And Associates

Daniel Kinahan is once again a man without a country. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has joined in what has now become a global investigation into the life and accused crimes of the controversial Irish businessman who developed deep ties into the boxing world over the past decade. The most significant measures to date have been taken against Kinahan, as the UAE—where Kinahan has lived since 2016—has frozen all identified assets of the Kinahan Organized Crime Group (KOCG) along with issuing sanctions on Kinahan as well as father Christopher Vincent ‘Christy’ Kinahan Sr. and brother Christy Jr.
PUBLIC SAFETY

