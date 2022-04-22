William Just Reacted to Harry Hinting the Queen Needs to Be ‘Protected’ From ‘People Around Her’

Click here to read the full article.

No comment. Prince William avoided Prince Harry’s Queen Elizabeth comments. When asked about whether the Queen needed protecting, the royal and his wife Kate Middleton didn’t respond.

In a conversation with Today’s Hoda Kobtk , Prince Harry said that it was a pleasure to talk with his grandmother. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made a pit stop at his home country before heading to the Invictus Games to support British players. “[It] really nice to get to catch up [with] her,” the 37-year-old activist said. “She’s always got such a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

When Prince William was asked by a reporter “Sir, does the Queen need protecting?” the royals headed straight into their car. Prince William has been candid about his relationship to Harry. When addressing why Harry wasn’t invited to William’s birthday, an insider told Heatworld that “William still loves Harry—that will never change—but his apparent insensitivity makes him persona non grata at the moment and it will take some miracle for that to change.”

Sources have been speculating about who exactly Harry was referring to in his comments about “the right people around” the Queen. UK insiders think that these “people” might refer to the Queen’s family. According to DailyMail UK, the comment has “perplexed officials.”

It is quite known that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is strained. Royal expert and Vanity Fair editor Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on April 18, 2022, that Harry “suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks, to make some progress. It was something that he had suggested to his father. He’s made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved.”

Prince Harry said that his recent meeting with the Queen was a pleasure though. He revealed that he, Meghan, and his two kids Archie and Lillibet were invited to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. However, “with security issues and everything else,” is making it harder, but he and his family are “trying to make it possible.”

