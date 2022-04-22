ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Just Reacted to Harry Hinting the Queen Needs to Be ‘Protected’ From ‘People Around Her’

By Lea Veloso
 2 days ago
No comment. Prince William avoided Prince Harry’s Queen Elizabeth comments. When asked about whether the Queen needed protecting, the royal and his wife Kate Middleton didn’t respond.

In a conversation with Today’s Hoda Kobtk , Prince Harry said that it was a pleasure to talk with his grandmother. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made a pit stop at his home country before heading to the Invictus Games to support British players. “[It] really nice to get to catch up [with] her,” the 37-year-old activist said. “She’s always got such a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

When Prince William was asked by a reporter “Sir, does the Queen need protecting?”  the royals headed straight into their car. Prince William has been candid about his relationship to Harry. When addressing why Harry wasn’t invited to William’s birthday, an insider told Heatworld that “William still loves Harry—that will never change—but his apparent insensitivity makes him persona non grata at the moment and it will take some miracle for that to change.”

Sources have been speculating about who exactly Harry was referring to in his comments about “the right people around” the Queen. UK insiders think that these “people” might refer to the Queen’s family. According to DailyMail UK, the comment has “perplexed officials.”

It is quite known that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is strained. Royal expert and Vanity Fair editor Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on April 18, 2022, that Harry “suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks, to make some progress. It was something that he had suggested to his father. He’s made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved.”

Prince Harry said that his recent meeting with the Queen was a pleasure though. He revealed that he, Meghan, and his two kids Archie and Lillibet were invited to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. However, “with security issues and everything else,” is making it harder, but he and his family are “trying to make it possible.”

Battle of Brothers by Robert Lacey

Buy: ‘Battle of Brothers’ by Robert Lacey $14.94

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers . In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

Comments / 209

tad
2d ago

Apparently the right people are protecting the Queen since Meghan wasn’t allowed in the room and Harry was only allotted 15 minutes with their visit with the Queen.

Reply(10)
209
Janet Burns
2d ago

Oh Yes! The QUEEN needs to be protected from people close to her like "harry & meghan" who go on Talk Shows like the Ophrah Winfrey Show to spread rumors & gossip about the QUEEN & her Royal Family.

Reply(1)
135
james ruggles
2d ago

If Harry was so worried about what goes on with the Queen then he should have stayed and made it public with his concerns other then coming to u.s.a and then commenting on it. must be looking for another paid interview.

Reply
123
Community Policy