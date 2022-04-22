ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Rev. Al Sharpton, Ben Crump, Ven Johnson following Patrick Lyoya funeral

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We intend to fight for justice for this family,"...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Slate

Chris Wallace: I Left Fox News After People at Network Started to “Question the Truth”

Veteran news anchor Chris Wallace said that working at Fox News became “increasingly unsustainable” after the 2020 presidential election. In an interview with the New York Times, the longtime Fox News Sunday anchor explained his decision to leave Fox News in December after 18 years and join CNN’s new streaming service. In short, Wallace said he became uncomfortable with the network’s apparent penchant to spout a parallel reality. “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Wallace said. “But when people start to question the truth—Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection?—I found that unsustainable.”
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ben Johnson
Al Sharpton
Ben Crump
MSNBC

The 'Trump made me do it' defense isn't working for Jan. 6 rioters. But it is revealing.

Last week, an Ohio man was convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. His defense at trial? Donald Trump made him do it. The jury rejected Dustin Thompson’s argument that he should be acquitted because he was simply following orders from the then-president, returning guilty verdicts on all six offenses Thompson was charged with, including obstruction of an official proceeding, a 20-year felony. Thompson’s conviction should signal to the other 700-plus defendants charged in the attack that the “Trump-made-me-do it” defense is a loser.
POTUS
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS
Fox News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey fires back at Dem Rep. Maxine Waters over 'racist' ad claim

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday shot back at Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., after the liberal congresswoman derided the governor’s campaign ad as "racist." "This is plain racist ignorance in your face," Waters said during an appearance on MSNBC on Easter Sunday. "And so, when you talk about responding, it’s more like ignoring and keeping up the fight against racism and discrimination and making sure that we do everything we can to get those who are elected out of office and elect progressive people."
ALABAMA STATE
Politics
Society
Washington Examiner

Jack Dorsey is exactky right about CNN creating conflict in Ferguson

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that CNN tried to create conflict in Ferguson, Missouri, during the protests and riots that followed the death of Michael Brown. He is obviously and undeniably correct. The Black Lives Matter activism and protests that were born in Ferguson were built on a lie....
FERGUSON, MO
CBS News

Jan. 6 probe reveals tension between far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

The House Select Committee investigating January 6 is uncovering new information about the coordinated efforts between the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. A CBS News report explores the hostility between the leaders of the two far-right groups ahead of the Capitol riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined “Red and Blue” with more on the story he co-authored with chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Alex Jones is now willing to have a chat with the Justice Dept

It may be tempting to think of Alex Jones as simply a controversial on-air personality. After all, the professional conspiracy theorist hosts a program and maintains a high profile in broadcast and online media. But when it comes to the investigation into Jan. 6, seeing Jones as just a media...
U.S. POLITICS

