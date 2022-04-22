Rev. Al Sharpton, Ben Crump, Ven Johnson following Patrick Lyoya funeral

Veteran news anchor Chris Wallace said that working at Fox News became “increasingly unsustainable” after the 2020 presidential election. In an interview with the New York Times, the longtime Fox News Sunday anchor explained his decision to leave Fox News in December after 18 years and join CNN’s new streaming service. In short, Wallace said he became uncomfortable with the network’s apparent penchant to spout a parallel reality. “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Wallace said. “But when people start to question the truth—Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection?—I found that unsustainable.”
Comments / 0