ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Central Middle takes Battle of the Books win

By Mount Airy News
Mount Airy News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Middle School’s Battle of the Books team recently competed...

www.mtairynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

Middle schools gather for forensics, debate contest

From left are Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction Amy Harris, first place Original Oratory winner Gianna Stroud, and Melissa Atkinson. From left are Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction Amy Harris, first place Duo Interpretation winners Savannah Linville and Ava Chrismon, and Melissa Atkinson. Submitted photo. From left are...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

SCC, schools start live school lab construction

Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves and Dr. David Shockley speak to the small crowd from Surry County Schools and Surry Community College before the groundbreaking ceremony. (Submitted photo) Surry County Schools and Surry Community College have partnered together to bring hands-on experiences to students taking agricultural classes with a live...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Summer camps, big blue bus returns to Mount Airy

For the second year in a row, Mount Airy City Schools has been awarded the 21st Century Community Learning Center Summer Mini-Grant. This year’s competitive grant totals $154,000 and is federally funded through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. This has helped the city school system to provide...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy