Police in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, want to identify porch pirate

Investigators on Tuesday confirmed the body pulled from the Susquehanna River a day earlier was Miguel Maldonado, who was shot by Harrisburg police in January. Maldonado had a knife and was on top of his car with his wife and daughter while the vehicle was partially submerged in the water near the Dock Street Dam. The family had been in that position for at least 90 minutes before police were called at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 16.
The driver who crashed into and killed a repairman Monday morning on Interstate 81 south in Harrisburg is a longtime Cumberland County police officer, authorities said. Keith W. Morris is an East Pennsboro police officer who was off-duty when he was involved in the crash around 9 a.m. Monday on I-81 south, near exit 65 to Front Street, according to East Pennsboro spokesman John Bruetsch.
Dauphin County investigators have closed the investigation into a Swatara Township hotel fire without determining how the blaze began. The fire began around 9:40 p.m. April 15 in the attic area of the Rodeway Inn at 631 Eisenhower Boulevard, according to Swatara fire Chief Mike Ibberson. When firefighters arrived at...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating the death of a baby in York County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to Dooley Rd. in Delta Borough around 12:30 a.m. on April 21. While on scene, a baby boy was pronounced dead. State Police say that an...
State police in Lykens are investigating a possible child luring in Halifax Township, Dauphin County. According to state police, a male with brown hair attempted to pick up a 5-year-old child around 10 a.m. Friday, in the area of Ridge Road and Bunker Hill Road. Investigators say the male was...
A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
A horrifying video of a nursing home worker slapping a 92-year-old, wheelchair-bound resident has landed her behind bars, multiple news outlets report.The elderly patient can be heard yelling before Ednise Dulcio, 39, holds down her hands and slaps her across the face at the St. Francis Country Hou…
Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. The troopers from Troop J had been trying t…
WILLIAMSPORT – One of the women accused of intentionally starving to death two young girls reportedly made an attempt to sell one of them to a Lycoming County couple for $1,000. That was revealed Monday when search warrant affidavits related to the deaths of Nicole Elisabeth, 6, and Jasmine...
The homicide of a 3-year-old child in a Southwest Baltimore house fire may have been a "ritualistic killing," Fox Baltimore reports. Sources close to to the investigation told the outlet that a bible and other materials were found near My'Royal Bennett's body after her bed was apparently set on fire.
A driver in a North Jersey shopping mall parking garage gets out of her car after she’s blocked from pulling out of a space. Before long, all hell breaks loose.“You entitled, right? You entitled, right?” the woman, who’s white, shouts at the black driver whose Jeep is blocking her car in the Garden…
Nearly a year after a fiery crash caused siblings to die of burns and smoke inhalation, police have announced that they have filed charges against the driver who caused the deadly crash. Cesar Torres, 38, of Florida has been charged in connection with the deaths of Brandie Kasper, 21, and...
A 30-year-old mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after an investigation determined she "negligently contributed to the death” of her six-day-old son in 2021, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. State police were called to a report of an unresponsive infant in the 1300 block of...
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
A New York woman was charged after police say she tried — and almost succeeded — in scamming an 80-year-old Hamilton man out of $15,000. Mildreth Santamaria-Tirado, 40, of Corona, is accused of trying to fraudulently collect $15,000 from a Hamilton man on Friday, April 15, the Hamilton Police Division said.
SELINSGROVE -- A domestic dispute in Snyder County that became physical has left a wife dead and her husband in jail without bail. Brad Alan Bailor, 33, admitted several times to shooting his wife Leslie Marie at about 1:15 p.m. Monday, inside their Market Street home in the Selinsgrove suburb of Penn Twp., a state police affidavit states.
Comments / 9