Dauphin County, PA

Police in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, want to identify porch pirate

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are trying to...

Fingerprints confirm body pulled from Susquehanna River was man shot by Harrisburg police

Investigators on Tuesday confirmed the body pulled from the Susquehanna River a day earlier was Miguel Maldonado, who was shot by Harrisburg police in January. Maldonado had a knife and was on top of his car with his wife and daughter while the vehicle was partially submerged in the water near the Dock Street Dam. The family had been in that position for at least 90 minutes before police were called at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 16.
HARRISBURG, PA
Driver who caused crash that killed repairman on I-81 is a Cumberland County police officer

The driver who crashed into and killed a repairman Monday morning on Interstate 81 south in Harrisburg is a longtime Cumberland County police officer, authorities said. Keith W. Morris is an East Pennsboro police officer who was off-duty when he was involved in the crash around 9 a.m. Monday on I-81 south, near exit 65 to Front Street, according to East Pennsboro spokesman John Bruetsch.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
State Police investigating death of baby in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating the death of a baby in York County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to Dooley Rd. in Delta Borough around 12:30 a.m. on April 21. While on scene, a baby boy was pronounced dead. State Police say that an...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ

