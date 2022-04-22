ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chris Roberts praises clarity Brian Sorensen brought to Everton during first visit

By Ali Rampling
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian Sorensen visited the Everton squad this week ahead of taking the reins as manager in the summer, with Chris Roberts praising the clarity he has already brought to the...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Kirk
The Independent

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Everton finished the weekend in the relegation zone after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Merseyside rivals Liverpool FC, who kept up their title challenge.Manchester City continued to lead the way at the top of the table, while Manchester United were left to face further questions after defeat at Arsenal and the bottom two were both beaten again.Here, the PA news agency looks back across a dramatic weekend at both ends of the table.Toffees stuck in a rut as Reds march onWhile Liverpool remain very much in the hunt for the championship following Sunday’s derby triumph at Anfield, Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Everton cannot allow results elsewhere to influence them, Frank Lampard insists

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists they cannot allow themselves to be influenced by results around them.By the time they kick off at Anfield in the 240th Merseyside derby late on Sunday, the Toffees could be in the Premier League bottom three if Burnley succeed in getting at least a point at home to Wolves earlier in the day.However, while the Clarets remain their primary rivals in the race to avoid relegation, Lampard has not ruled out reeling in Leeds above them.Their fellow strugglers are only four points ahead, having played a match more than Everton, and the Blues boss believes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

358
Followers
2K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy