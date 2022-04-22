Chris Roberts praises clarity Brian Sorensen brought to Everton during first visit

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists they cannot allow themselves to be influenced by results around them.By the time they kick off at Anfield in the 240th Merseyside derby late on Sunday, the Toffees could be in the Premier League bottom three if Burnley succeed in getting at least a point at home to Wolves earlier in the day.However, while the Clarets remain their primary rivals in the race to avoid relegation, Lampard has not ruled out reeling in Leeds above them.Their fellow strugglers are only four points ahead, having played a match more than Everton, and the Blues boss believes...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO