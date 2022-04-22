Chris Roberts praises clarity Brian Sorensen brought to Everton during first visit

Everton finished the weekend in the relegation zone after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Merseyside rivals Liverpool FC, who kept up their title challenge.Manchester City continued to lead the way at the top of the table, while Manchester United were left to face further questions after defeat at Arsenal and the bottom two were both beaten again.Here, the PA news agency looks back across a dramatic weekend at both ends of the table.Toffees stuck in a rut as Reds march onWhile Liverpool remain very much in the hunt for the championship following Sunday’s derby triumph at Anfield, Everton...
