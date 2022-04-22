The 4 Most Risk-Taking Zodiac Signs Go Full Throttle In Life, Career & Love

Click here to read the full article.

Truth or dare? What’s your instinct when asked this timeless question? Some people sway risky and others, safe—your answer could be influenced by your zodiac sign! If the challenge of a dare excites you, well, you might one of the most risk-taking zodiac signs .

Everyone knows those individuals who tend to live life like it’s a game…that they very much want to win. They find excitement daily and seek thrillful experiences. Others, like our dear earth sign friends, tend to appreciate the benefits of a stable, secure life (spoiler alert: Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn didn’t make the cut).

For those who consider themselves to be daredevils , routine is stifling. So, it’s unlikely you’ll find these four signs at home for too long. Whether traveling or socializing (like, every single day), one thing is for sure: these bold signs will keep you on your toes.

Truthfully, we all have a bit of reckless energy within us. The difference is that some people embrace and cultivate it, aka the below four signs, likely to be least risk-averse in the Universe.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with speed, Geminis are always balancing multiple things at once (even their own personality). They make the list of one of the zodiac’s most daring signs, thanks to their curious nature. Geminis truly want to know and do it all. It’s hard for them to stick to the plan or even their own opinion. They are quick with a comeback and even quicker to act on impulse. Kudos to them for choosing to live big and bold!

Geminis are too busy chatting about others to care about what people think of them, which means they aren’t scared of failing or being imperfect. But, if you still need proof of their big personalities, let’s take a look at some of the most star-struck Geminis, shall we? Kanye West, Marilyn Monroe and Donald Trump are just a few. Get the picture?

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Freethinkers and natural wanderers, there’s no stopping a Sagittarius from adventuring. As a passionate fire sign, they are filled with endless energy. If you’re friends with a Sagittarius, you’ll likely find yourself being infected by their contagious aura and… the travel bug! Sagittarius’ have an open heart and mind, so open that sometimes they really struggle with boundaries. But because they don’t take life too seriously, it’s hard to stay upset at them for long.

As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius’ are adaptable and feel most comfortable doing what others may perceive as uncomfortable. While many individuals shy away from meeting new people or traveling solo, Sagittarius’ feel most aligned with their highest self doing so. That’s why many struggle with 9-5 jobs their explorer heart on a schedule? No way!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Ruled by Mars, the planet of energy, passion and desires, it should come as no surprise that Aries follow their spontaneous impulses. They often like to prove their capabilities to everyone else. Fiercely independent, this sign isn’t needy and will often take on challenges solo. They trust themselves to thrive and succeed in pursuit of life’s most enticing adventures.

So, if life feels dull lately, look no further than an Aries friend to get you out of your funk. This sign is always seeking joyful, adrenaline-driven experiences (also read: party like there’s no tomorrow — yes, even if it’s meant to be a quiet movie night!). As a fire sign, they have a positive outlook and aren’t afraid to do things that no one else would dare to do.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos love it when all eyes are on them and there’s nothing they won’t do to ensure this outcome. That means they’re willing to take risks like no one else. Skydive? Done. Dance their way through life (even when no one is watching)—consider it in progress. Extravagant toasts at every low-key event? Yup, that’s a Leo speaking. Recognition is what makes a Leo feel valued and seen as their truest self.

For Leos, the thought of whether or not something could be embarrassing or even dangerous rarely crosses their mind. That’s not to say they’re necessarily reckless though. They just have an innate confidence that guides them through life. Ruled by the sun, they embody the planet’s glorious energy.